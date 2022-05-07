CENTRAL STAY STRONG

Central Sports have secured a place in the Premiership 1 T20 semi-finals on the back of a five-wicket victory over Clarke Road United in the first game of a Group A double-header at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.
With the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board T20 Festival now in full swing, yesterday’s first match could have gone either way but it was Central Sports that held their nerve with Aaron Alfred and Brandon Ramdial teaming up for match-winning 58-run sixth-wicket partnership.
Having done well to restrict Clarke Road to 153 for six despite an unbeaten 84 from Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Central Sports were struggling at 19 for two before Alfred featured in two half-century stands that got the innings back on course.
Alfred, who scored 47 not out off 45 balls, put on 68 with Lendl Simmons (37 off 29 balls) for the third wicket and then 58 with Ramdial (26 not out off 17 balls) as Central reached 154 for five with five balls to spare.
The chase didn’t start well for Central, who lost the aggressive Daniel Williams (17 off nine balls) and skipper Kjorn Ottley (zero) in the third over to the left-arm orthodox spin of Yannick Ottley before Simmons and Alfred joined forces.
Simmons struck two sixes and three fours before he was bowled by medium pacer Joshua James which triggered another batting slide that almost cost Central the game.
Vikash Mohan sent back Imran Khan (two) and Anderson Mahase (three) in quick time and the Central Sports innings stalled after that.
Central Sports crawled to 120 for five after 17 overs before one wayward over by Justyn Gangoo gave them the upper hand once again.
The left-arm spinner leaked 23 runs in the 18th over and it was smooth sailing after that, as Alfred and Ramdial calmly saw them over the line as Central Sports secured their second win in the competition to seal a place in the final four.
Earlier, Sookdeosingh held the Clarke Road innings together, carrying his bat through to the end to hit the highest score of the tournament so far.
He faced 60 deliveries and struck three sixes and nine fours, however Clarke Road kept losing wickets at the other end. Their innings stuttered until the final five overs when Clevon Kalawan joined the party.
Clarke Road were 94 for four when Kalawan joined Sookdeosingh in a 49-run stand that took the score close to 150 but Central Sports finished strong with the ball, with the final two overs bowled by Lendl Simmons and Rayad Emrit yielding just ten runs.
While Central Sports’ death bowling kept them in the game, Clarke Road’s late-innings bowling proved to be their downfall.
In the second Group A game yesterday, Profilbau Victoria United, led by a 58 from Marcelle Jones and five wickets from Vishal Roopnarine defeated Alescon Comets by 30 runs to keep alive their Group A campaign.
Batting first, Victoria posted 139 for eight with Jones leading the charge. In reply, Comets were dismissed for 109 with left-arm spinner Roopnarine doing the damage, grabbing three wickets in one over to finish with the best figures of the tournament so far - five for 18 from 2.2 overs.
Another left-arm spinner, Jovan Ali also chipped in with three wickets for 20 runs for Victoria.
Central will complete their group stage campaign tomorrow when they face Alescon Comets from 11 a.m. while Clarke Road will meet Victoria United in their final Group A match from 3 p.m. on the same day.
The tournament continues today with unbeaten teams, defending champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 and PowerGen Penal Sports, clashing from 11 a.m., followed by a showdown between QPCC 2 and Preysal Sports from 3 p.m.
Summarised scores:
Clarke Road United 153-6 (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 84 n.o., Clevon Kalawan 21; Rayad Emrit 2/23) vs Central Sports 154-5 (19.1 overs) (Aaron Alfred 47 n.o., Lendl Simmons 37, Brandon Ramdial 26 n.o.; Vikash Mohan 2/19, Yannick Ottley 2/27)
—Central Sports won by five wickets.
Profilbau Victoria United 139-8 (Marcelle Jones 58, Kyle Roopchand 25) vs Alescon Comets 109 (18.2 overs) (Vishal Roopnarine 5/18, Jovan Ali 3/20)
—Victoria won by 30 runs