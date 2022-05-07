CENTRAL STAY STRONG

RUNS FOR JONES: Profilbau Victoria United batter Marcelle Jones gathers runs through the on-side during the Premiership 1 T20 match against Central Sports on Thursday at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva. Jones scored 58 against Alescon Comets yesterday as Victoria won by 30 runs. Victoria will face Clarke Road United tomorrow in a virtual quarter-final with the winners securing a place alongside Central Sports in the semi-finals of the tournament.

:—Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD