The Central Zone will have an opportunity to win their second trophy of the season when its Under-15 cricketers oppose South East in today’s final of the Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 Development Programme, at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, from 9.30 a.m.
The Central Zone U-19s won their age-group InterZone tournament on Wednesday, defeating East in the final at the same venue. Meanwhile, the Central U-15s defeated the East Zone U-15s on Monday in their semi-final to secure their berth in the championship game.
There were two centurions in Monday’s semi, Darrius Battosingh, who scored 116 for Central, and Christian Lall, who slammed an even 100 for East.
South East also had a centurion in their semi-final win over North, which took place at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal on Tuesday.
Brendan Boodoo struck 117 for South East in their 156-run victory over North.