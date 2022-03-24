The Central Zone will have an opportunity to win their second trophy of the season when its Under-15 cricketers oppose South East in today’s final of the Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 Development Programme, at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, from 9.30 a.m.

The Central Zone U-19s won their age-group InterZone tournament on Wednesday, defeating East in the final at the same venue. Meanwhile, the Central U-15s defeated the East Zone U-15s on Monday in their semi-final to secure their berth in the championship game.

There were two centurions in Monday’s semi, Darrius Battosingh, who scored 116 for Central, and Christian Lall, who slammed an even 100 for East.

South East also had a centurion in their semi-final win over North, which took place at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal on Tuesday.

Brendan Boodoo struck 117 for South East in their 156-run victory over North.

ADVANTAGE, WINDIES

Last-wicket pair Jack Leach and Saqib Mahmood spared England’s blushes after the visitors suffered yet another batting collapse to open the third Test against the West Indies in Grenada, yesterday.

Leach (41no) and Mahmood (49) shared in a remarkable 90-run stand, helping England to recover from 114-9 to a far more credible 204 all out when Mahmood was denied a maiden first-class fifty in being bowled in the final over of the day.

Simona Halep withdrew from the Miami Open before her second-round match yesterday because of a leg injury that the former world No. 1 said will keep her out of action for three weeks.

World No. 19 Halep, who reached the semi-finals at Indian Wells last week and had a first-round bye in Miami, said she felt a sharp pain in her left leg while practicing for her match with Australian wild card Daria Saville.

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic struck two years ago, international football returns to this country when Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s national footballers take on their Barbadian counterparts in the opening match of the Courts Caribbean Classic from 7 p.m. at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.