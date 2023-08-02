Trinidad and Tobago’s Jesse Williams has completed a move to USL (United States League) One club Central Valley Fuego FC.
The club made the announcement stating: “Central Valley Fuego FC is thrilled to announce the signing of promising 22-year-old defender, Jesse Williams, pending league and federation approval. From Trinidad and Tobago, Jesse brings a wealth of talent and potential to the team, and we are excited to welcome him to the Central Valley.”
Williams previously showcased his skills in the USL Championship, representing Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. During his time with the club, he made impactful appearances in seven matches, including a memorable US Open Cup match. His dedication and determination on the field have garnered attention and admiration from fans and fellow players alike.
Central Valley’s head coach, Adam Smith, expressed enthusiasm about Williams’ addition to the squad, stating: “Jesse’s versatility as a defender combined with his passion for the game makes him an excellent asset for Central Valley Fuego FC. We believe he has tremendous potential and will play a key role in our team’s success moving forward.”
Jesse Williams expressed his excitement about joining Central Valley, saying, “Firstly, I want to thank God, my family, friends, coaches and my agency that have played a huge part in me getting here. I am really thankful for this opportunity and ready to get to work.”