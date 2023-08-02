Jesse Williams

VERSATILE PLAYER: Jesse Williams

Trinidad and Tobago’s Jesse Williams has completed a move to USL (United States League) One club Central Valley Fuego FC.

The club made the announcement stating: “Central Valley Fuego FC is thrilled to announce the signing of promising 22-year-old defender, Jesse Williams, pending league and federation approval. From Trinidad and Tobago, Jesse brings a wealth of talent and potential to the team, and we are excited to welcome him to the Central Valley.”

Williams previously showcased his skills in the USL Championship, representing Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. During his time with the club, he made impactful appearances in seven matches, including a memorable US Open Cup match. His dedication and determination on the field have garnered attention and admiration from fans and fellow players alike.

Central Valley’s head coach, Adam Smith, expressed enthusiasm about Williams’ addition to the squad, stating: “Jesse’s versatility as a defender combined with his passion for the game makes him an excellent asset for Central Valley Fuego FC. We believe he has tremendous potential and will play a key role in our team’s success moving forward.”

Jesse Williams expressed his excitement about joining Central Valley, saying, “Firstly, I want to thank God, my family, friends, coaches and my agency that have played a huge part in me getting here. I am really thankful for this opportunity and ready to get to work.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

Captain Shai Hope has rued Tuesday’s missed opportunity to end West Indies’ protracted losin…

Jamaica U-19s beat Barbados to claim 3-day ‘Rising Stars’ championship title

Jamaica U-19s beat Barbados to claim 3-day ‘Rising Stars’ championship title

JAMAICA defeated Barbados by 56 runs on the last day of the Rising Stars Under-19 men’s three-day championship final at the Arnos Vale Stadium, yesterday.

Summarised scores:

JAMAICA 269 (Jordan Johnson 120, Brian Barnes 61; Nathan Sealy 5-64) & 87 (Steven Wedderburn 39; Saurav Worrell 4-14, Raneico Smith 3-11) vs BARBADOS 158 (Nimar Bolden 37, Nathan Sealy 24; Deshawn James 5-21, Tamarie Redwood 3-56) & 142 (Joshua Dorne 34, Zion Brathwaite 28, Nimar Bolden 23, Nathan Sealy 23) --Result: Jamaica won by 56 runs.