Central win U-17 title

Central Zone cricketers comfortably defeated South East in the final of the Price Club-sponsored Under-17 Inter-Zone tournament on Wednesday, at the National Cricket Centre Ground in Balmain, Couva.
An undefeated 69 by Fareez Ali and an even half-century by Dinesh Sookdeo (50) propelled Central to victory for the loss of only three wickets after South East, batting first, were bundled out for 182 in 37.5 overs.
Central Zone won by virtue of the Duckworth Lewis method, reaching their target of 180 in 33 overs.
Earlier, captain Justin Jagessar, opening the innings, hit 31 with five fours to set the stage after the early loss of Kevin Maharaj with just four runs on the scorecard.
Jagessar then put on 75 with Sookdeo (six fours, one six) for the second wicket, and when he departed with the score on 91 for three, Ali came in and struck seven fours and a six in an unbroken stand of 91 with Alvin Sonny (21) to ensure the win.
It was the second inter-zone title for Central as they also clinched The Price Club Under-19 title. They were also beaten finalists in the Under-15 competition.
Batting first on Wednesday, South East were off to a torrid start, losing two wickets with the score on nine in just eight balls, and were soon 24 for three with Sonny bagging a pair.
South East were in further trouble, succumbing to two run-outs to be 85 for five, but middle-order batsman Romario King steadied the ship with an unbeaten 64 with eight boundaries and a maximum and was there when the innings closed.
But any hopes they had of adding to the Under-15 trophy in their cabinet were dashed by a concerted bowling effort by Central, with Ali, Sonny, Alvin Kanhai and Zachary Madray all taking two wickets apiece.
Ali emerged with the lion’s share of awards after the final, taking the “Man-of-the-Match”, “Best Bowler” (6-1-18-2) and “Most Runs” (69 not out) accolades. Jagessar was adjudged “Best Fieldsman”.
Each player in the final also received a special prize.
Summarised scores
South East 182 (37.5 overs) (Romario King 64, Brendan Boodoo 22; Alvin Sonny 2/25, Fareez Ali 2/18, Zachary Madray 2/44, Kevin Kanhai 2/43) vs Central (Target: 180) 182-3 (33 overs) Fareez Ali 69 n.o., Dinesh Sookdeo 50, Justin Jagessar 31; Cristian Rampersad 2/37)
—Central won by 7 wickets (D/L method)