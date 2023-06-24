The Central Zone of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board recently celebrated the successful completion of its T20 and League (two-day) competitions.
Topping the Senior Division in the League was Ole Mac Exchange Sports, who edged Couva Sports by four points, and earned a playoff berth for promotion to Premier League 2.
In Division 1, Centric Cricket Academy copped first place and earned promotion to the Senior Division, while Countryside Sports gained promotion to Division 1 for capturing the Division 2 title.
Central Zone Secretary Vyash Nandlal said last year they returned to competitive cricket partially, after the pandemic, with only limited over games being played. However, this year is the first since 2020 they were able to host League matches.
“Clubs were very welcoming to return to a full season of cricket in the Central Zone with 24 teams competing across three division,” Nandlal said.
He added: “The level of overall competition was very high, with clubs competing for increased prize money as well as the prestige of being crowned Central Zone champions. There were challenges in terms of facility preparation and availability, given the adverse weather from the previous year and the lengthy time grounds sat unused and not maintained during the pandemic. Thankfully, with the patience and cooperation of clubs and the respective Regional Corporations, this was successfully navigated.”
Nandlal noted that they also restructured the format for the T20 competition, with group games being played on Saturdays and the introduction of a T20 Festival from the knockout rounds.
“For the first time in many years a sponsor was acquired for the T20 Festival through Ramsingh Sports World. We are happy to have the financial support of Ramsingh Sports World for this competition.
“Critical to the successful running of all competitions as well, was the grant funding provided by the Sport and Culture Fund. Our zone, its clubs, and all stakeholders are thankful for this support which is crucial for the operations of the zone and management of our competitions.”
Played under lights at the Avidesh Samaroo Park in Endeavour from May 23-30, the T20 Festival treated spectators to a week of exciting and hard-hitting cricket, with some close games and nail-biting finishes.
In the final on May 30, Ole Mac Exchange Sports came up against defending champions Couva Sports. Opting to bat first, Exchange survived an early setback of losing four quick wickets to post a competitive 132 all out, with Selwin Alert scoring a match-high 58 runs.
In reply, Couva got off to a shaky start and never fully recovered. They were eventually bowled out for 85, with Saleem Hosein bagging three wickets for four runs in his four-over spell with the ball.
For his heroics with the bat in leading his team to the Central Zone Pro Sport T20 title, Alert picked up the Man-of-the-Match award.
Commenting after the victory, Exchange president Micah Joseph said: “We are elated to have swept the League and now the T20 competition. It is reflective of the effort put out by the guys. It is a great day for Exchange.”
Having completed its 30-over competition two weeks ago, the zone extended its gratitude to all clubs, administrators, stakeholders, and sponsors for the support given in making the 2023 season a successful one for the zone and participating clubs.
“The new executive instituted restructured competitions, increased prize money, digitization through a website, up to date public reporting through its online leaderboard and an established social media presence,” Nandlal said.
Noting that this was just the beginning, Nandlal stated that for 2024 and beyond, Central Zone intends to continue improving and growing while providing value for clubs and stakeholders.
“We are playing our part in cricket, youth and community development.”
Results
League:
Senior Division: 1. Ole Mac Exchange Sports 2. Couva Sports
First Division: 1. Centric Cricket Academy 2. Sital Felicity Youngstars
Second Division: 1. Countryside Cricket Club 2. Exchange Sports 2
T20 Festival:
1. Ole Mac Exchange 2. Couva Sports