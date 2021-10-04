Central Football Association (CFA) general secretary Lennox Sirjuesingh is calling on clubs in the Central Zone to take advantage of the updated website www.cfatt.com to become compliant in line with the requirements set out by FIFA.
According to the CFA, the implementation of the website is seen as the most effective means of club identification and compliance in the central zone communities to ensure all clubs will be able to participate in zonal football.
“This is seen as necessary for both existing and prospective clubs to ensure transparency and legitimacy of club existence. In anticipation of a resumption of football in 2022, clubs are required to become fully compliant to avoid non-participation in upcoming competitions and activities,” the CFA said in a media release.
The requirements for compliance will be posted on the website and clubs will also have the option to seek clarification and support from the general secretary/secretariat of the CFA.
Sirjuesingh said that given the state of the pandemic and with no football being played, now is the ideal time for the clubs to get their house in order and that the CFA will do its part to facilitate the process.
He said that in a meeting on September 11, the general consensus was that clubs needed assistance to become compliant hence the reason for updating the website.
“So based on that, we are looking at how best we can help the clubs become compliant because without them we have nothing. While there was a website, we have updated it so clubs can get the on to it 24/7 and will be able to access and look at what they are short of and what assistance they need and we will be available to them on a one and one basis,” Sirjuesingh told the Express.
He also expressed the view that in the current pandemic situation, it is pro-active to develop an online platform to assist club administrators and the CFA in the management of Central Football.
He said while there is no set deadline, he is encouraging the clubs to use the time they have now to became compliant which is a FIFA requirement. Sirjuesingh also noted that acting TTFA general secretary Amiel Mohammed is supporting the CFA’s effort to help their clubs fall in line.
“The general secretariat is therefore seeking to assist as far as possible in implementing this initiative successful outcome,” the CFA added.