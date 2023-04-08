Central Zone praises its own U-15 cricketers

Chairman of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board’s (TTCB) Central Zone Council, Kellman Kowlessar, was full of praise for five members of Trinidad and Tobago national Under-15 cricket team currently participating in the West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championship in Antigua.
Speaking with the Express earlier this week, Kowlessar said the five; Darius Batoosingh, Dimitri Ramjattan, Addi Ramsaran, Christiano Ramnanan and Ra’ed Ali Khan have all served Central Zone with distinction and were worthy of their selection.
“We wish them all the best. We know they will serve their country with distinction and make everyone proud,” Kowlessar said. He also extended best wishes to coach Kelvin Mohammed and manager Brian Browne.
The T&T youngsters opened their campaign with a seven-wicket win over Guyana last Tuesday.
Battoosingh, known for his batting prowess at the top of the order, turned hero with the ball, snaring three wickets for 10 runs, as T&T dismissed Guyana for 75 off 32.4 overs. In reply, T&T got to their target in 15.2 overs for the loss of three wickets.