Central Zone praises its own U-15 cricketers

LIAM CARRINGTON broke Dylan Carter’s age-group record when capturing gold in the Boys’ 13-14 50-metre backstroke final on the opening day of the 2023 Carifta Aquatic Championships in Curaçao. Coming in third to claim bronze was his T&T teammate Anpherne Bernard.

Carter had set the record of 27.41 seconds in 2011. Carrington lowered that mark by seven hundredths of a second with his new national standard of 27.34 on Thursday night, while claiming gold.