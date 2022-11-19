The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Umpires Council (TTCUC) hosted its annual Sports and Family Day at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, last Sunday. And hosts Central Zone, led by TTCUC president Kellman Kowlessar, claimed boasting rights.
They started the day by copping the March Past ahead of South Zone and North Zones, respectively, dethroning Tobago Zone in the process.
Next, they showed that not only were they good umpires but good cricketers as well, clinching a tense three-wicket victory over a Combined Associations team in an entertaining T10 windball fixture.
Batting first, Combined Associations put up a total of 94 for seven, with Geet Harripaul, 33, Fyzool Ghani, 16, and Clint Samuels, 16, among the runs.
In reply, Central Zone appeared to get home comfortably as former West Indies Under-19 batsman Keiron Joseph struck a match-high 43, ably supported by Kelvin Sahai who contributed 27. But following their demise, along with those of Christopher Lennard, Kowlessar and Brenda Solozano, Central required another 13 runs for victory off the final two overs.
With Keith Joseph, father of Keiron, and Anthony Sanowar out in the middle, the rest of Central Zone were confident that they could get the job done, but a few had their moments of doubt when Joseph played two textbook forward defensive strokes of the last two deliveries of the penultimate over.
Needing seven off the final over, Central Zone picked up six runs off the first four deliveries bowled by Jewan Seeraj, before Joseph rocked back on the backfoot to stylishly cut the penultimate delivery past backward point for a boundary.
Central Zone also had a good day in the track events, with Lennard, Kowlessar and Frank Morgan sealing 1-2-3 in the Men’s 60 metres event for officials, while Edna St Louis, Solozano and Felicia Cummings repeating the feat in the women’s version. Lennard and St Louis also took top honours in the 60m dash for fathers and mothers, respectively.
In the women’s 60m Open, Kelsha Garcia, representing South Zone, won from North Zone representative Chrisel Foster and Solozano. In the men’s version, the South Zone pair of Angelo Andrews and Richmond Anthony were first and third respectively, with Lennard copping second place.
The All Fours tournament was won by the South Zone pair of Garcia and Nerindra Seecharan in partnership with Sanowar of Central Zone.
Results:
March Past:
1. Central Zone • 2. South Zone • 3. North Zone
Women’s 60m Open: 1. Kelsha Garcia (South Zone) • 2. Chisel Foster (North Zone) • 3. Brenda Solozano (Central Zone)
Men’s 60m Open: 1. Angelo Andrews (South Zone) • 2. Christopher Lennard (Central Zone) • 3. Richmond Anthony (South Zone)
Officials Race (Women): 1. Edna St Louis (Central Zone) • 2. Brenda Solozano (Central Zone) • 3. Felicia Cummings (Central Zone)
Officials Race (Men): 1. C. Lennard (Central Zone) • 2. K. Kowlessar (Central Zone) • 3. F. Morgan (Central Zone)
Mothers’ Race: 1. E. St Louis (Central Zone) • 2. Natasha Hunte (South Zone) • 3. B. Solozano (Central Zone)
Fathers’ Race: 1. C. Lennard (Central Zone) • 2. Curtis Garcia (South Zone) • 3. Rodney Toolsie (South Zone)
T10: Central Zone 97/7 off 9.5 overs (K. Joseph, 43, K. Sahai, 27) vs Combined Associations 94/7 off 10 overs (G. Harripaul, 33, F. Ghani, 16, C. Samuels, 16) — Central Zone won by three wickets