Century for Blackwood

Jermaine Blackwood

FIGHTING KNOCK: West Indies’ Jermaine Blackwood celebrates reaching his century on the fourth day of the first Test against New Zealand at Seddon Park, in Hamilton, yesterday. —Photo: AFP

Jermaine Blackwood struck his second Test hundred but West Indies suffered a crushing innings and 134-run defeat inside four days of the opening Test at Seddon Park, yesterday.

Unbeaten on 80 overnight, the 29-year-old reached triple figures approaching the first hour of the day, before being eighth out for 104, as the Caribbean side collapsed to 247 all out in their second innings —40 minutes before lunch.

Tail-ender Alzarri Joseph, resuming the morning on 59, batted with aplomb for his career-best 86 but once he departed in the second over following the drinks break, West Indies lost their last three wickets for as many runs in the space of 10 balls.

Blackwood cracked 11 fours and two sixes off 141 balls in four hours at the crease while Joseph faced 125 deliveries in 2-¾ hours and counted nine fours and three sixes.

Left-arm seamer Neil Wagner claimed two of the wickets to fall—including that of Blackwood’s—to end with four for 66 while the six-foot, six-inch Kyle Jamieson finished with two for 42. The defeat extended West Indies’ nightmare run on New Zealand soil where they have not won a Test in their last 13 appearances.

Resuming the morning on 196 for six still needing another 185 runs to make the hosts bat again, West Indies safely navigated the first hour without alarm to reach 239 without further loss. Blackwood survived a chance in the fifth over when Ross Taylor dropped a sitter at slip off seamer Tim Southee and moved into the 90s with a glorious cover drive off left-armer Trent Boult.

Having played aggressively throughout, he then reached his century – his first since his unbeaten 112 against England 5-½ years ago -- in contrasting style with a single into the on side off the first ball of Jamieson’s first spell of the morning.

Blackwood continued to find support from Joseph with whom he extended his seventh wicket stand to 155, before they were separated. For his part, Joseph played authoritatively, pulling Southee and then Boult for sixes in successive overs to coast into the 70s.

The thought of a maiden Test hundred was becoming an increased reality when his long innings finally came to an end almost immediately after the drinks break, holing out to deep point off Jamieson.

Blackwood followed in the next over with three runs added when he pulled Wagner to square leg and Shannon Gabriel had his stumps shattered four balls later in the same over with no addition to the total, to deal the Windies demise. Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich did not bat in either innings due to a hand injury. The next Test bowls off December 11 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘START DELIVERING’

‘START DELIVERING’

West Indies captain Jason Holder told his players to “start delivering” after their crushing innings and 134-run defeat to New Zealand in the first Test in Hamilton.

The Caribbean side suffered their heaviest-ever loss to the Black Caps as they were razed for 138 and 247 at Seddon Park to fall 1-0 down in the two-match series.

West Indies’ top five batsmen managed only 100 runs between them in two innings, leaving skipper Holder frustrated.

Windies ‘A’ surrender to huge innings defeat

A sudden batting collapse sent West Indies ‘A’ to a heavy innings defeat to New Zealand ‘A’ on the final day of their opening four-day “Test” yesterday.

Resuming the day at Bay Oval on 59 for three—still 195 runs in arrears—and needing a strong batting effort to force a draw, West Indies ‘A’ slumped to 109 all out before lunch to go down by an innings and 134 runs.

Century for Blackwood

Century for Blackwood

Jermaine Blackwood struck his second Test hundred but West Indies suffered a crushing innings and 134-run defeat inside four days of the opening Test at Seddon Park, yesterday.

Morris to take TTSL reins

Morris to take TTSL reins

Former “Strike Squad” captain Clayton “JB” Morris was elected the new president of the Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL), defeating Jameson Rigues for the post in yesterday’s AGM.

+2
Disappearing skill

Disappearing skill

When it comes to the aftermath of yet another humiliating defeat for the West Indies in Test cricket, the challenge is to find a different way to present an analysis of the latest of the very many thrashings the regional side would have endured in the past 25 years especially.

So let’s begin with head coach Phil Simmons’ assessment ahead of the first Test

Failing grade

Failing grade

Jermaine Blackwood was honest in his assessment of the way he and his fellow batsmen played …