Central Sports Cricket Club are aiming to produce the next crop of this country’s national women’s cricket stemming from the camp which they are hosting in conjunction with Chaguanas West Member of Parliament, Dinesh Rambally.
Presently, the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s Cricket Association is the body in charge of the women’s game and they have been on a mission to attract young girls to the sport.
This is an initiative in which Central Sports club president and coach, Richard Ramkissoon, thinks he can assist.
Ramkissoon believes that he can replicate the same success he has had in the top tier of the men’s club cricket with the girls currently in the clinic.
“Our aim is the motivate the young boys and girls who were really set back by the Covid-19 restrictions for two years which was really a serious blow to their aspirations,” said Ramkissoon.
The girls in the clinic are being coached by a team of qualified women as well as Anil Lakhan, one of the most experienced youth development mentors.
And there’s been one young lady in particular who has impressed the coaches and Ramkissoon at the clinic – Delia Espinoza, a Venezuelan immigrant.
“Delia looks to be a natural athlete and will play a great role alongside her colleagues in our thrust to compose a female team to play competitive cricket in the near future,” said Ramkissoon, who is also of the opinion that not only the cricketing fraternity, but the country as a whole, will soon begin to reap the rewards of the Chaguanas West cricket camp.
“The effort of Chaguanas West initiative will soon bear fruit with several cricketers breaking into the age group spotlight, and going on to be excellent cricketers, healthy young people, and well-rounded individuals who will make a great contribution to their communities and the country,” said Ramkissoon.
The camp takes place on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and runs until August 20 at the Invaders Recreation Ground, Maha Sabha Street, Felicity.
Ramkissoon said registration of participants for the clinic is still open and the numbers to call are 688-1041, 706-8882, and 683-6360.