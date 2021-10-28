Chaitoo, Ramkissoon ready to step up

Having worked with outgoing Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) treasurer Sukesh Maniam behind the scenes for the past two years, accountant Kishwar Chaitoo believes he has what it takes to step into the role.
Chaitoo will be contesting the post of treasurer as an independent candidate in tomorrow’s TTCB executive elections and will come up against Central Sports owner Richard Ramkissoon, who is part of the Azim Bassarath slate of candidates.
Bassarath is seeking a fifth term as TTCB president and has assembled a slate to contest all of the executive officers’ positions.
Ramkissoon and Henry Chase, who will be contesting the post of general secretary, are the only new faces on Bassarath’s slate.
Along with Bassarath, Arjoon Ramlal will be seeking re-election as first vice-president while Kerwin John will be vying for second vice-president and Parasram Singh for third vice-president.
Chaitoo, who has served alongside Ramkissoon as a National League representative for the past two years, also has a long history with club cricket, being a former president of the Yorkshire Club of Barrackpore.
His list of qualifications includes being a Fellow Certified Chartered Accountant (FCCA), being a practising member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Trinidad and Tobago and having a Diploma in Forensic Accounting and Fraud Detection.
“Without being on the executive I have been working with the incumbent treasurer for the last two years assisting with increasing the accuracy and credibility of the financial reporting system and therefore believe that I am in the best position to take responsibility for this very important function, especially in these Covid times where funding is a challenge for all organisations (both profit and non-profit),” Chaitoo says.
He also says it is an opportunity for him to add value to the TTCB’s financial reporting as it relates to compliance, transparency and accountability.
He also believes that the two additional responsibilities of the treasurer that he advocated to be included in the new constitution are crucial to ensuring mistakes of the past were not repeated.
The two additional functions as outlined in the constitution that the treasurer will now be responsible for are compliance with sponsorship contracts and the implementation of the board’s approved procurement policy.
Among his other goals is to advocate for the TTCB to play a greater role in women’s cricket and to transform the Red Force from a being a good brand to a great one.
Chaitoo also confirmed that while he is not part of any slate, he is prepared to work with whoever is elected on the TTCB executive.
Meanwhile, Ramkissoon also believes he can be equally effective in the post with his extensive background in finance, business and cricket.
Ramkissoon, who is also a finance professional and a business owner, feels his experience as a businessman as well as his involvement in the game via his cricket club will be an asset to the TTCB.
Ramkissoon says that, like Chaitoo, it will be the first time he will be contesting an executive officer’s post and that he will bring his cricket, financial and business experience to the post.
Along with being the owner of Premier Division One club Central Sports, who were crowned local T20 champions in 2018 and were among the top teams in the league competition when Covid-19 stopped local sports in March last year, Ramkissoon owns a financial and tax consultancy company and Central Interior Designs, which is a hardware and appliance store.
“I think I can bring a lot of cricket, finance and business experience to the post as an administrator and as a finance professional. I hope I can bring that type of experience to the board and hopefully they can benefit from it and I can further increase the performance of the board,” Ramkissoon says.