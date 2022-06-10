Champ McQuan rolls into ‘National’ quarters

CHAYSE MCQUAN made an impressive start to the defence of his title when the FAR-UVC Senior National Squash Championships served off Thursday night at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

The United States-based player, who stunned ten-time champion Colin Ramasra in the final when this tournament was contested three years ago, brushed aside former national over-40 champ Peter Pirtheesingh 11-2, 11-1, 11-4 after a first-round bye to advance to last night’s quarterfinals.

There were no surprises in the men’s draw as all the players who were expected to reach the last eight, did.

Second seed Paul Jerome De Verteuil, looking for his fourth title in succession after winning the Division A crown in the last three Graded tournaments, marched past Kyle Mowser 11-5, 11-6, 11-1.

Fellow former national champ Josh Pinard, who only returned after an absence of over five years a couple months ago, crushed Joel Augustine 11-2, 11-3, 11-1, but Mark Pontifex had to work overtime to deny Jeremy Ali 10-12, 12-10, 11-3, 8-11, 11-3 in the only five-set “round of 16” encounter.

Brandon De Montrichard, the 2018 runner-up, took down Nicholas Lequay 11-3, 11-6, 11-6, while Julian Chin, a semifinalist the year after, was an 11-8, 6-11, 11-8, 11-7 winner over Richard Hart.

Seth Thong, by far the youngest player in the draw who captured the under-17 and 19 titles in the National Junior Championships last month, surrendered the least amount of points in the second round as the 14-year-old outclassed Joshua Joseph 11-3, 11-1, 11-1.

Chin recently became of age and is the prohibitive favourite to lift the over-40 trophy, while John Holley, a former national, over-40 and over-50 champ, is favoured to capture the over-60 title in his first outing in the division.

Hart, the most successful male player in the history of this tournament with 12 titles, is now in his early 70s but he is still proved to be a threat in the open division on Thursday and is the top seed in the over-50 category.

Rhea Khan, already the most successful national champion in any sport in the country, is looking for an unbelievable 19th title in this tournament.

However the southerner, who is in her late 40s, is seeded second to Marie Claire Barcant, who was not disgraced in going down 11-7, 11-7, 12-10 to Pirtheesingh in the first round of the open draw on Thursday night.

There are just seven players in the draw and the ’18 runner-up has received a bye straight into tonight’s semifinals.

Also included are Sigourney Williams and Chloe Walcott, who captured the under-17 and 19 titles, respectively, in “National Juniors” last month.

The women’s draw in the Joint Medical Products Caribbean Limited-sponsored tournament was scheduled to begin last night, while semis in all events will take place today, and the finals are billed for tomorrow. First serve today is 1.30 p.m.

