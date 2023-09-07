CHAMP NIKOLI

TOP TTO junior swimmer Nikoli Blackman became the most accomplished national at this level when he sprinted to gold yesterday, in the Men’s 50m freestyle at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel.
Blackman improved on his mentor Dylan Carter’s 50m butterfly silver medal at the fourth FINA World Junior Championships in Dubai back in 2013.
In an immediate reaction to the history-making performance in Israel, Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) first vice-president Joseph Mc Leod was elated at Blackman’s swim.
“It was a fantastic performance. I was hoping that he would have at least gone 22.1 but it was good enough to secure gold, so it still was a world-class performance. I am very happy about it, very proud about it,” said Mc Leod—the man responsible for the majority of Blackman’s preparation since he was 11, up until he left in mid-August to assume a full scholarship at the University of Tennessee. “For Nikoli, it is a great inspiration for him to set the course for his swimming career and also academic career going forward,” Mc Leod added.
In a Facebook post to the swimmer, Olympic coach Anil Roberts described Blackman as “the fastest junior swimmer on the planet” who performed despite heightened expectations “in the race of a lifetime.”
Roberts, who accompanied Blackman to the 2023 Carifta Aquatics Championship back in April, added: “He (Blackman) stood up tall under all the pressure. These athletes are so amazing, the pressure of an entire country on his shoulders—he stood strong and dove off hard...his ability to take pressure and when the pressure is at the highest and represent the red, white and black ...that is a Trinbagonian, That is man. That fella, my goodness !...It is one of the greatest achievements in swimming in T&T and it could have happen to no better athlete; discipline, the effort, the passion, the patriotism. He is such a dream. We are lucky to have a person in Nikoli Blackman!“
The ASATT executive also sent their congratulations to the 18-year-old freshman.
“We express a heartfelt congratulations on your remarkable achievement! Your brilliant swim of 22.35 in the 50m race at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Israel, has secured you a precious gold medal. This is a testament to your incredible talent and hard work,” a statement indicated.
The correspondence added that special mention must go to his parents Bertram (the manager for the tour) and mother Denise, as well as to his coaches and all those who provided support to him over his fledgling career.
“Continue to reach for new heights in your swimming career, Nikoli. Your future is as bright as your gold medal!” the ASATT release concluded.
At shortly after noon yesterday, Blackman mounted lane five for the final and blasted off the block, getting slightly to the front and never surrendered that lead in the one-lap event in front of a sizeable crowd in the “Holy Land”.
He touched in 22.35 seconds, slightly slower than his semi-final swim (22.33) when he established a new Boys 15-17 national record but good enough to defeat Australia’s Flynn Southam (22.430) and Italy’s Lorenzo Ballarati (22.47). It was a record he made his own when he splashed to gold in the event at the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games , wresting it from Carter. The gold medal is a culmination of an outstanding year, for the three-time First Citizens Sports Foundation Junior Sportsman of the Year.
He preceded the Worlds with a three-gold medal performance at the Youth Games that was staged here last month.
Back in June at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador, Blackman made his first splash at a senior level when he claimed silver in the men’s 200m freestyle. Even earlier, back at the Easter weekend 2023 Carifta Aquatics Championships, Blackman won six gold.
Last night, he would have had to navigate coming from the high of a gold-medal swim to prepare for his final event.
Today Blackman swims in the preliminaries of the Men's 100m freestyle when he dives into action in heat ten, in lane six at 3.54 a.m.