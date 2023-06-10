FROM humble beginnings he came, and so he went.
Claude Noel’s funeral was small, with just a few friends, family, boxing colleagues and neighbours among those who turned up at Allen’s Funeral Home, Arima, to see him off, before his body was cremated.
Noel, 74, had been ailing from diabetes and had a leg amputated, before passing away on May 21. Noel’s funeral was informal and with none of the pomp and ceremony that surrounded him 42 years ago, when at 33 years old, he won the WBA World Lightweight boxing title. For his remarkable world title achievement, Noel received the Chaconia Medal (Gold) in 1982 and the Claude Noel Highway in Tobago was named after him. He also received a Government house in Malabar, Arima.
Mirroring many a boxer’s career, only the ones who truly loved and appreciated Claude Noel were there at the end. Among them were family, close friends, neighbours and members of the boxing fraternity. It was a really sober setting.
Yesterday, councillor Lynette Ramcharan represented the Arima Borough Council, while Wayne Clarke, assemblyman at the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), made an offer to Noel’s family to do something for Noel “within the Tobago space”. Former boxer and Congress of the People (COP) politician Kirt Sinnette spoke of Noel’s influence on his career.
Former national boxer Anthony Joseph was one of those visibly disappointed that Noel was sent off with so little ceremony on the final day his body was physically on this earth. Joseph recalled a boxing tournament being stopped when he was 13 years old; all stood watching a black and white television placed in the ring as Noel won his world title.
“For someone that broke the glass ceiling, achieved something that no one in Trinidad and Tobago ever did before, to have a funeral like this, is very, very sad,” lamented Joseph.
“Claude gave me, this little boy now starting up in boxing, hope... that from this little country, we could have a world champion,” Joseph said.
Brought to tears was one of Noel’s Desperly Cresent, Malabar neighbours, who stated: “I believe that he wasn’t treated as he should, he was our first champion in boxing. He was the first, it’s on the record, that can’t run off. He was an ambassador for Trinidad and Tobago and I believed that he should have had a national State funeral. This is how we treat our own?”
Echoing those sentiments was matchmaker Boxu Potts, who urged the Tobago House of Assembly to honour Noel by establishing a Claude Noel Boxing Academy to train young fighters on the island.
Acknowledging the presence of THA representative Clarke, Potts said: “I have not seen no other Government officials here. It is sad that they are not here, because of the iconic figure this man is, and what he brought to the country, our first-ever boxing world champion.
“He has done our country proud, and whenever our icons leave us we must remember their legacy,” Potts stated. “We do not know how to embrace and celebrate our icons. We only celebrate them through lip service.”
Also speaking were those closest to Noel during his final days.
“It was hard seeing him going from someone very cheerful to someone who didn’t trust anybody because he couldn’t see, and he was always concerned someone was always doing something to him,” stated granddaughter Kitiana.
Jocelyn Francois, owner of the Aged With Joy home, knew Noel for just nine months, but testified that in his final days the boxing icon had developed a great appreciation of God in his life.