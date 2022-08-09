‘Champions’ battle for $20,000

The ICWI (Insurance Company of the West Indies Limited) Champions Table Tennis League will serve off with three fixtures tonight at Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.

The competition will be by far the biggest event in the sport in the country since last year’s edition of the same tournament ended in mid-March.

The six teams will be battling for total prize-money in the range of $20,000.

Half-hour after the 6 p.m. opening ceremony, QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites will be up against WASA Club, while Solo Crusaders will oppose North-East/West Team and Arima Table Tennis Club will face Legends United.

Parkites won the title last year and will start favourites again with Shermar Britton and Derron Douglas, who were listed at No.2 and 4, respectively, at the end of 2019, the final year of rankings before the arrival of Covid-19, in their line-up.

However each club will be represented by two teams this year and the strength of their second team will also be very important in determining the final outcome.

Former national champions Reeza Burke, Anthony “Sandfly” Brown and Curtis Humphreys are playing for “North-East/West”, Crusaders and WASA, respectively.

And several players from Barbados and Guyana will also be competing in the tournament, in which the teams will face each other twice on Wednesday and Thursday nights over the next three weeks.

Action gets going at 6.15 p.m. tomorrow with Legends up against Crusaders, while Parkites will tackle “North-Wast/West” and Arima will meet WASA.

T&T cyclists seek qualifying points

Nicholas Paul will be eyeing more precious metal and points when the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships take place in Lima, Peru, from today.

Fresh off his combined five medals at the UCI Nations Cup and Commonwealth Games, Paul will be favoured for gold in the sprint and keirin.

However, also in contention for medals in Lima will be keirin specialist Kwesi Browne. who reached the final of the event at the just-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Neither Paul nor Browne competed at this event last year, which was also held in Lima.

GET ON BOARD

WEST INDIES head coach Phil Simmons expressed his disappointment that some of the top West Indian cricketers continue to make themselves unavailable to play for the regional team, instead favouring franchise cricket around the world.

U-19s begin ‘Rising Stars’ campaign

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-19 cricketers will be aiming to take full advantage of the chance to play three-day cricket in a regional competition when the West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 Championship begins in St Vincent and the Grenadines, today.

The Under-19 Championship will be the first one since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2019. T&T will be led by Rajeev Ramnath, with Andrew Rambaran as his vice-captain. Amin Forgenie is the coach.

Prince nets hat-trick, moves to 18 this season

AALIYAH PRINCE could be knocking on the door for a return to the Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s football team.

Prince and Queen’s Park women’s striker Jessica Harragin, both recorded hat-tricks as the top two teams in the Northern Conference each registered 6-0 victories over the weekend.

SporTT and TTL sign MoU to strengthen ties

The Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (SporTT) and Tourism Trinidad Limited (TTL) are formalising plans to develop Trinidad and Tobago as the leading sport tourism destination in the English-speaking Caribbean.