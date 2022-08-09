‘Champions’ battle for $20,000

The ICWI (Insurance Company of the West Indies Limited) Champions Table Tennis League will serve off with three fixtures tonight at Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.
The competition will be by far the biggest event in the sport in the country since last year’s edition of the same tournament ended in mid-March.
The six teams will be battling for total prize-money in the range of $20,000.
Half-hour after the 6 p.m. opening ceremony, QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites will be up against WASA Club, while Solo Crusaders will oppose North-East/West Team and Arima Table Tennis Club will face Legends United.
Parkites won the title last year and will start favourites again with Shermar Britton and Derron Douglas, who were listed at No.2 and 4, respectively, at the end of 2019, the final year of rankings before the arrival of Covid-19, in their line-up.
However each club will be represented by two teams this year and the strength of their second team will also be very important in determining the final outcome.
Former national champions Reeza Burke, Anthony “Sandfly” Brown and Curtis Humphreys are playing for “North-East/West”, Crusaders and WASA, respectively.
And several players from Barbados and Guyana will also be competing in the tournament, in which the teams will face each other twice on Wednesday and Thursday nights over the next three weeks.
Action gets going at 6.15 p.m. tomorrow with Legends up against Crusaders, while Parkites will tackle “North-Wast/West” and Arima will meet WASA.