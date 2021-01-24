Champions League gets going tonight

THE inaugural Table Tennis Champions League will serve off at two venues tonight.
This six-week competition for A1 and A2 players is only the second to take place in the sport since the Silver Bowl Championships was the first sporting event halted in the country because of coronavirus (Covid-19) last March 14. However, it should be noted that the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) competition last month was only for juniors.
In today’s first fixture, newly-formed Renegades, comprised of five former WASA Club players, will entertain Southerners at their base in Knowles Street, Curepe, from 6.30 p.m. And title favourites QPCC Parkites will host Solo Crusaders from 7 p.m. at their Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
Parkites are being led by Guyana’s Shermar Britton and 17-year-old Derron Douglas, who finished the ’19 season ranked third and fourth in the country, respectively. The powerful team also contains top-ten players Aaron Edwards and Joshua Maxwell as well as Brittany Joseph, the top-ranked female player in the country, and Tobagonian Javier King. Chloe Fraser, who dominated in the Under-11 and 13 categories for Parkites in ’19, will be playing with Crusaders, who are welcoming back former national champs Anthony “Sandfly” Brown and Dayanand Maharaj, based in the United States, for this competition.
Former top-ten player Andrew Alexander, improving 19-year-old Nkosi Rouse, Billy Guo and Express reporter Kwame Laurence are the others on the roster.
Yuvraaj Dookram, who finished 2018 at No.2 in the rankings after being the top-ranked player in the country the two previous seasons, is set to return after a two-year absence for Renegades.
The outfit also includes former national top-ten players Kenneth Parmanand, Ancil Russell, Frankly Seechan and Kirk Mohammed. David Mahabir is also registered, but the Canada-based player who became the country’s oldest ever national champion at age 62 in 2013, has not arrived in the country yet.
Kevin Redhead, a former No.1 player in the country over a decade ago, is making a return after well over five years for a Southerners outfit, which also contains Wayne Oudit, Ishwar Sookoonsingh and former top-ten players Terry Corbin and Anson Lowkie There is only one fixture tomorrow with Survivors hosting WASA in Endeavour at 6.30 p.m.
Seven teams will be involved in two rounds of round-robin (home-and-away) action to crown the champion around mid-March.
TEAMS:
QPCC PARKITES – S. Britton, D. Douglas, A. Edwards, J. Maxwell, B. Joseph, J. King.
WASA – Curtis Humphreys, Alaric Humphreys, Kyle Borneo, Vinoo Maraj, Daveon Humphreys.
D’ABADIE YOUTHS – Anson Wellington, Everton Sorzano, Edwin Humphreys, Declan John, Sarvesh Mungal, Sherdon Pierre, Carlisle Cleveland.
SURVIRORS – Isa Mohammed, Riad Abasali, Musaahib Newaj, Michael Fong, Sharaaz Ali, Rafael Mohammed, Saleem Mohammed.
RENEGADES – F. Seechan, K. Parmanand, A. Russell, Y. Dookram, K. Mohammed, D. Mahabir.
SOLO CRUSADERS – N. Rouse, A. Alexander, K. Laurence, A. Brown, C. Fraser, D. Maharaj, B. Guo.
SOUTHERNERS – W. Outit, A. Lowkie, I. Sookoonsingh, T. Corbin, K. Redhead.