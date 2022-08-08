THE first major table tennis competition in the country in almost a year and a half will serve off tomorrow night at Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua.
The ICWI (Insurance Company of the West Indies Limited) Champions League will be by far the biggest event since last year’s edition of the same competition ended in mid-March.
The inaugural competition was spread out over a couple months, but the second edition will take place tomorrow and Thursday night over the next three weeks.
The six participating clubs will be represented by two teams—an A1 outfit and a second side—and their combined score would determine the winner of every fixture.
Defending champions Queen’s Park Table Tennis Club have the strongest first team on paper as their quartet includes Guyana’s Shermar Britton and Derron Douglas, who were listed at No. 2 and 4, respectively, at the end of 2019, the final year of rankings before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The other teams involved in the competition are former national champs WASA Club and Solo Crusaders as well as Arima Club, Legends United, North-East/West.
The “Arima” outfit includes four Guyanese players, two on each team, while another one of their players, Nigel Bryan, has joined forces with Humphreys brothers Alaric and Curtis—a two-time national champ—at WASA.
Kenneth Parmanand and Frankly Seechan, who played alongside Curtis and Yuvraaj Dookram when WASA was the dominant club a few years ago, are on the second team for Legends, whose first outfit includes Tyrese Knight, who contested the Olympic qualifying tournament last year, and fellow Barbadian Ramon Maxwell.
As usual, Crusaders’ top team will contain N’kosi Rouse, Andrew Alexander and former national champ Anthony “Sandfly” Brown, while the “North-East/West” main side includes Anson Wellington, Jesse Dookie and five-time national champ Reeza Burke.