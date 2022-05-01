CHAMPS AGAIN

Undermined by two Anderson Phillip strikes inside the first five overs of their run chase and later the loss of Lendl Simmons, and Aaron and Jharon Alfred in successive overs, Central Sports failed like other recent opponents of Queen’s Park Cricket Club in Sunday League finals.
At the Brian Lara Cricket Academy yesterday, the Parkites retained their title with a 108-run victory. Phillip finished with three wickets, but it was QPCC skipper Khary Pierre who had the satisfaction of ending the match when he had top-scorer Imran Khan (50, 71 balls) caught at backward point by Bryan Charles, Central Sports folding for 191 at the end of the 42nd over.
The scoreboard pressure was too much for the Central Sports batters against a disciplined QPCC attack, the challengers having to chase 300 to win. Pacer Phillip (three for 33), who removed Daniel Williams off the second ball of the innings and skipper Kjorn Ottley first ball of the fifth over, and off-spinner Charles (three for 39) did most of the damage with the ball.
But the real damage to Central Sports’ title hopes had been done by two Parkite batters after Ottley had invited the champs to take first strike.
Scintillating is a word that describes something which is sparkling or a task done with brilliance and skill. Akeal Hosein’s 46-ball, 84 yesterday was scintillating indeed.
Striking the ball with great confidence and impeccable timing, he produced a little gem in the final. His display was in contrast to Tion Webster’s.
Normally an obliterator of bowling given any time at the crease, Webster scratched around at the BLCA yesterday, searching in vain for his best form. But his unbeaten, Man-of-the-Match 118 off 155 balls (seven fours, three sixes) was as celebrated by his teammates as was Hosein’s tour de force.
When he sprinted hard for two off Marlon Richards to help Webster reach his century, Hosein ran back up the pitch and hugged his teammate, warmly appreciative of the galvanising, uncharacteristic nature of his effort.
Unable to flow as he would like, Webster decided to drop anchor for his side and allow others to play around him. The innings was in stark contrast to his shot-spangled 144 in the 2017 Sunday League final against Merry Boys that brought him into the national spotlight.
Yesterday though, Webster stuck it out for his team, settling for the singles and sharing in partnerships of 60 with opening partner Jeremy Solozano (28), 93 for the third wicket with Joshua Da Silva (35) and the decisive one for the fourth with Hosein, worth 125.
Almost from the first ball, left-hander Hosein was in a rhythm. Fresh off a century in last week’s Red Force practice match, the West Indies white-ball left-arm spinner, reminded everyone again of his genuine all-round credentials.
Hosein batted with the command of an international player. None of his eight sixes, or two fours was mis-hit or swiped. Instead he concentrated his attack on Ryan Austin, Rayad Emrit, Jahron Alfred and Richards in the arc between long-off and midwicket; though both Alfred and Emrit were also creamed through, or over, the cover/extra cover region for variety.
The innings was rich entertainment for the smattering of spectators present, but a real headache for Ottley and his bowlers.
When Hosein eventually skied Alfred to the fielder at long-on in the final over with the total already 289, the wicket was a mere consolation as was the one next ball of Terrance Hinds.
A mighty six over long-off and a top-edged four from Webster pushed the final score to 299. A target of 300 seemed a mountain too high to climb for Central Sports. So it was.