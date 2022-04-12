Champs Chelsea, Bayern out

Chelsea’s title defence in the Champions League ended despite a 3-2 win against Real Madrid yesterday, with Karim Benzema spoiling the English team’s comeback by scoring in extra time to put the Spanish powerhouses back into the semi-finals.
Benzema had scored a hat trick in the first leg to give Madrid a 3-1 lead, then got the decisive goal at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium with a header off a cross by Vinícius Júnior six minutes into extra time.
The hosts had looked beaten after going down 3-0 in regulation, but substitute Rodrygo evened the aggregate score in the 80th and Madrid found a way to reach the last four for the tenth time in the last 12 seasons.
Chelsea had overpowered Madrid early and built a lead through goals by Mason Mount in the 15th, Antonio Rudiger in the 51st and Timo Werner in the 75th.
Madrid will next face either Manchester City or Atlético Madrid, who play today in the Spanish capital with City defending a 1-0 lead from the first leg. In the other quarter-final on Tuesday, modest Spanish club Villarreal advanced past Bayern Munich 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the second leg in Germany.
In Madrid, the English side got a dream start when Mount opened the scoring after quick touches by Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Werner caught the Madrid defence off guard and left the forward with an easy shot from inside the area.
The visitors got the second with a firm header by Rudiger off a corner by Mount, and they thought they had another in the 62nd after Marcos Alonso scored from inside the area, but the goal was called back after video review because of a handball. Instead, the third goal came when Werner scored from close range after a nice move to go past defenders in front of the net, but Madrid roared back five minutes later with a volley by substitute Rodrygo. It was set up by an exquisite pass by Luka Modric with the outside of his boot after Chelsea captain N’Golo Kanté gave the ball away with a bad pass near the sideline.
Meanwhile, Villarreal stunned six-time European champions Bayern Munich to reach the semi-finals for the first time in 16 years thanks to Samuel Chukwueze’s 88th-minute goal that salvaged a draw and a 2-1 aggregate victory.
Villarreal’s 1-0 lead from the first leg was wiped out by Robert Lewandowski seven minutes into the second half, but Chukwueze completed a counter-attack within four minutes of coming off the bench to extend the Spanish team’s surprising run in the competition.
“They made the mistake today of not killing us off and we took advantage of that,” Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno said. “What this team has done is great.” The decisive moment in Bavaria came when Dani Parejo gained possession by the Villarreal penalty area and then launched the breakaway by sending the ball to Giovani Lo Celso. Lo Celso then slid a pass across the face of goal and Chukwueze struck into the top corner of the net.