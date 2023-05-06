Clarke Road United have upset the status quo once again.
For the second time, they have managed to stop giants Queen’s Park Cricket Club to clinch the Sunday League 50-over title. They did it in style, with Player-of-the-Match Vikash Mohan slamming an unbeaten 165 and grabbing two wickets for 34 runs to seal a 119-run victory in the tournament final at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.
Mohan, who made his Red Force senior team debut earlier this season, anchored the Clarke Road innings after skipper Yannick Ottley won the toss and opted to bat first.
The right-handed opening batter struck seven sixes and 12 fours and he carried his bat through to the end, as the Penal-based Clarke Road posted 345 for four.
Mohan faced 147 balls and batted for four hours, sharing an opening stand of 94 with Nicholas Sookdeosingh (45) as well as a game changing 208-run partnership with Ottley for the third wicket.
Sookdeosingh set the tone for the innings with a pull for six off pacer Sion Hackett in the third over which he ended with a cut to point for four.
But Sookdeosingh was sent back by off-spinner Bryan Charles before leg-spinner Yannic Cariah bowled Joshua Persaud for seven to bring Ottley to the crease.
Mohan and Ottley took the score from 116 in the 20th over to 234 in the 47th, to take the game away from the Parkites.
Mohan slowed down as he approached his century buy Ottley compensated for that at the other end, taking on the Queen’s Park bowlers, hitting a six off left-arm spinner Khary Pierre to take his team past 200 before smashing Cariah for consecutive fours to bring up his own half-century.
Mohan eventually reached triple figures with a single off Pierre, having faced 112 balls at that stage.
He and Ottley then teed off in the final ten overs, scoring 101 runs with Mohan striking sixes off Hackett, Tion Webster and Jyd Goolie as he raced past 150.
Ottley was also going guns but he was caught off Shannon Gabriel as he looked to keep the momentum going for his team.
By the time Ottley, departed, the South side was in total control.
Clarke Road maintained their stranglehold on the game with pacer Clevon Kalawan making an early breakthrough, sending back Webster caught by Ottley for 32 before Samuel Roopnarine removed skipper Isaiah Rajah (30) and Goolie (15).
The Parkites were scoring quickly but were losing wickets just as fast, slipping to 147 for five at the half-way stage after Justyn Gangoo bowled Cariah (14) and Amir Jangoo (0) in the 25th over.
Like Mohan, however, Jeremy Solozano played the anchor role for his team, getting into the 90s with a straight six off Roopnarine. Another six down the ground off Roopnarine saw the left-hander bring up his century off 101 balls but it was all in vain in the end.
After setting up the game with the bat, Mohan removed the final two Queen’s Park wickets — Solozano and Bryan Charles — as Clarke Road sealed their first Sunday League title since their 2014 triumph over the same opponents.