Champs crush T&T in Pan Am opener

TRINIDAD and Tobago were outclassed in the first match of the Under-23 Pan American Women’s Volleyball Cup Wednesday night in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
The Caribbean girls went down 25-8, 25-5, 25-5 in only 56 minutes to defending champions and title favourites Dominican Republic in Group A.
The top two teams from the top round-robin groups will qualify for the Pan American Junior Games, and T&T would most likely earn tickets to Colombia in the next few months with a victory over Suriname in their second and final round-robin match after press time last night.
National player and assistant coach Darlene Ramdin had stated before the tournament: “I expect the team to win against Suriname, they are our Caribbean opponents and we know each other well at junior and senior level.”
Coach Courtnee Mae Clifford, a former national player, said after Wednesday’s encounter that she was “hoping for a stronger showing” but there were “glimpses of some good moments and “we can take our next game.”
T&T actually led in the blocking category (3-1), but were completely dominated in kills (32-5) by the Dominican Republic, who had 12 service winners to none and scored 30 points on their opponent’s errors, 20 more than T&T managed in the same category.
Today is the final day of the round-robin stage and action will serve off at 5 p.m. with the Dominican Republic opposing Suriname and T&T on a bye.
Costa Rica will tackle Guatemala two hours later and Puerto Rico and Mexico will square off in the second Group B encounter at 9 p.m.
Puerto Rico whipped Guatemala 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 in the first match in the group on Wednesday night and then Mexico cruised past Costa Rica 25-11, 25-16, 25-18.
The semi-finals will take place tomorrow night and the champions will be crowned the following night.
The Pan Am Junior Games will commence on November 25 in Cali, Colombia.