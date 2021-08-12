Champs crush T&T in Pan Am opener

Express Sports Filler

TRINIDAD and Tobago were outclassed in the first match of the Under-23 Pan American Women’s Volleyball Cup Wednesday night in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

The Caribbean girls went down 25-8, 25-5, 25-5 in only 56 minutes to defending champions and title favourites Dominican Republic in Group A.

The top two teams from the top round-robin groups will qualify for the Pan American Junior Games, and T&T would most likely earn tickets to Colombia in the next few months with a victory over Suriname in their second and final round-robin match after press time last night.

National player and assistant coach Darlene Ramdin had stated before the tournament: “I expect the team to win against Suriname, they are our Caribbean opponents and we know each other well at junior and senior level.”

Coach Courtnee Mae Clifford, a former national player, said after Wednesday’s encounter that she was “hoping for a stronger showing” but there were “glimpses of some good moments and “we can take our next game.”

T&T actually led in the blocking category (3-1), but were completely dominated in kills (32-5) by the Dominican Republic, who had 12 service winners to none and scored 30 points on their opponent’s errors, 20 more than T&T managed in the same category.

Today is the final day of the round-robin stage and action will serve off at 5 p.m. with the Dominican Republic opposing Suriname and T&T on a bye.

Costa Rica will tackle Guatemala two hours later and Puerto Rico and Mexico will square off in the second Group B encounter at 9 p.m.

Puerto Rico whipped Guatemala 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 in the first match in the group on Wednesday night and then Mexico cruised past Costa Rica 25-11, 25-16, 25-18.

The semi-finals will take place tomorrow night and the champions will be crowned the following night.

The Pan Am Junior Games will commence on November 25 in Cali, Colombia.

Former national striker Kenwyne Jones believes it is the responsibility of the heads of CONCACAF and FIFA to stop racism in football.

