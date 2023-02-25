VETERAN and former national shooter Anastasia Wilson was in ripping form as champions Defence Force defeated rivals Police 39-22 to finish unbeaten in the Retro Division of the Courts All Sectors Netball League, Thursday, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena.
Wilson represented Trinidad and Tobago at the international level in the early 2000s and also had a stint playing in England with the Northern Thunder in Manchester. She sank 25 of 31 attempts and was supported by goal attack Makeda Pierre (14/18).
Defence Force led throughout and were up 8-2 ahead at the end of the first quarter; 19-6 at half-time and 31-13 after three quarters, before finally being outscored 9-8 in the final quarter.
Police were led by goal-shoot Beverly Hernandez, who converted all of their 22 goals from 29 attempts.
Meanwhile, another blast from the past, Marvellites Netball Club came away 28-14 winners over San Juan Jabloteh, also in the Retro Division, with shooter Denise Rose sinking 21 of 37 attempts for the winners and goal attack Debra Alie adding another seven goals. Shooter Julia Britto top-scored with nine goals for Jabloteh.
Meanwhile in the Championship Division, UTC scored a routine 57-14 win over Fire Youth. Goal shoot AviAnn Archie (34/48) and goal attack Akiela O’Neil (15/17) did the brunt of the scoring for UTC, while the Fire youngsters were led by goal shoot Dionne James’ eight goals.