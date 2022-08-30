Champs on paper

KIERON POLLARD, the Trinbago Knight Riders men’s team skipper, thinks the 2022 squad has all the ingredients to land a fifth Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title, but will need to execute whenever they take to the field.
“When you look at the team, on paper we have a lot of world class players, guys who have played around the world and done well,” stated Pollard, the former West Indies white-ball captain.
“Finally, Andre (Russell) has come to the sister franchise or the baby franchise of the (Kolkata) Knight Riders. It is something we have been looking forward to for a very long time,” added Pollard. “His numbers speak for itself, in terms of what he has achieved as a cricketer and as a T20 cricketer around the world.”
CPL 2022 begins today with the TKR women facing the Barbados Royals women — recent winners of the inaugural 6IXTY tournament — in the 3 p.m. first game of a double-header, which also features defending men’s champions St Kitts & Nevis Patriots against the Jamaica Tallawahs, at Warner Park, Basseterre.
Another double-header tomorrow at the same venue will see the TKR men square off against the St Lucia Kings, while the second encounter will pit SKN Patriots against the Barbados Royals.
Winners most recently in 2020, the TKR reached as far as the semi-finals last year, as the SKN Patriots, captained by Dwayne Bravo, went on to lift their first title in the CPL. Ever confident, Bravo envisions the defending champions as being more than just a one-hit wonder winning franchise.
“A few day ago (during) the first ever Universe Boss Trophy, right here in St Kitts, we won it. So, its a good foundation. We are starting to build and believe as a franchise that we can also be a dominant force in the CPL,” Bravo pointed out. “We looking forward to defending our title. But not only that, we looking forward to playing a brand of cricket to entertain the fans,” added the former TKR all-rounder.
Overall, the TKR is the most successful franchise in Caribbean Premier League history — the inaugural tournament held in 2013. The Trinidad and Tobago-based team have won three of the last five finals (2017, 2018 & 2020) and an overall four titles, including the 2015 edition when they were then known as the Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel.
Pollard is also of the firm view that apart from their strong batting, TKR also has a world-class spin attack consisting of locals Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, along with the Sri Lankan pair of Maheesh Theekshana and Seekkuge Prasanna. Likewise, he is looking to Nicholas Pooran to give all-round strong performances.
“Our very own Nicholas Pooran, the West Indies (white-ball) captain presently,” stated Pollard of his former West Indies deputy, “We have high hopes for him in everything that he does when it comes to leading the West Indies team. When he steps on the cricket field to produce the type of powerful knocks that we have grown accustomed to.” Pollard added: “Multi-talented. We see that he (Pooran) is bowling off-spin as well, so he adds to the contingent (of spinners).”
Even with the wealth of talent contained in his TKR, Pollard is taking the cautious approach while hoping for his team to be as good on the field as they look on paper.
“We are looking at what we can achieve as a team. What we can do on the field as individuals, inclusive of what the team requires, and hopefully the experience of everyone can bind that together,” he said.
Pollard also thinks that the recently-concluded pre-tournament SKYEXCH 6IXTY, a 10-overs per side competition, would have given players a good start to the tournament in the absence of pre-tournament CPL camps. The SKN Patriots beat TKR by three wickets in the final which concluded on Sunday.
TKR (men’s) squad:
Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Tion Webster, Maheesh Theekshana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Tim Seifert, Ali Khan, Colin Munro, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Terrence Hinds, Leonardo Julien, Shaaron Lewis.
Today’s CPL matches:
(Women)
TKR vs Barbados Royals, 3 p.m. Warner Park
(Men)
Patriots vs Tallawahs, 7 p.m. Warner Park