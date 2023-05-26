Champs Queen’s Park knocked out

Central Sports secured their place in the final of the Premiership 1 T20 competition after knocking out the defending champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club in the first rain-affected semi-final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.
Leading the charge for Central was Kjorn Ottley, who slammed six sixes and two fours in a 29-ball 54 which guided Central to 87 for two off 7.4 overs in reply to the Parkites’ total of 82 for eight off their revised eight overs.
It wasn’t until the third over of the chase that Central Sports started to free their arms, with Ottley hitting pacer Sion Hackett over extra cover for the first six of the innings. He followed up with a four to extra cover to really get the innings going.
Having survived two chances in the next over off Bryan Charles, the first struck with too much power for the bowler to hold and the second tipped over long-on for six, Ottley exploded with three sixes off Akeal Hosein in an over that cost 26 runs to all but seal the win.
However, there was some late drama after Ottley departed but Roshon Primus (16 not out) and Jesse Bootan (six not out) finished the job in style with Bootan hitting a six off Tion Webster to take Central to victory.
Earlier, Mark Deyal grabbed four wickets for 26 runs while Primus took two for 16 to wreck the QPCC innings.
Yesterday’s second match was the “Penal Derby” between Southern giants PowerGen Penal Sports and Clarke Road United, the winning of which will face Central Sports in tonight’s final from 7.30 pm.
Summarised scores:
QPCC 82-8 (8 overs) (Darren Bravo 25, Tion Webster 19; Mark Deyal 4/26, Roshon Primus 2/16) vs Central Sports 87-2 (7.4 overs) (Kjorn Ottley 54; Dexter Sween 2/15) --Central Sports won by eight wickets (DLS).