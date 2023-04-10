CHAMPS T&T

Trinidad and Tobago clinched the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 title in emphatic style yesterday and Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath is hoping the victory is a sign of more success to come.
T&T skipper Brendan Boodoo continued to lead the charge for his team with another MVP performance against Jamaica in their easy six-wicket victory at Coolidge Cricket Ground in the penultimate round of matches in Antigua yesterday.
T&T’s win, coupled with losses for the Windward Islands and the Leeward Islands, meant that T&T broke their “duck” in recent regional youth competitions.
T&T failed to win a trophy in the first year back for regional youth cricket in 2022.
Last year’s champions Barbados defeated the Windwards by eight wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, while Guyana whipped the Leewards by 101 runs at Liberta Cricket Ground.
At Coolidge, Jamaica were dismissed for 102 off 34.4 overs with Alejandro Kassiram and Yasir Deen grabbing three wickets each and Boodoo taking two wickets.
In reply, Boodoo struck 50 off 69 balls as T&T reached 106 for four off 30.4 overs to seal the title. Zane Maraj was unbeaten on 23 off 41 balls when victory was achieved.
Earlier, the Jamaicans denied the T&T bowlers a wicket in the first ten overs but once the first breakthrough came, wickets began to tumble.
Scyon Charles took the first wicket for T&T when he trapped Damien Daley lbw for 13. Kassiram accounted for the other Jamaican opener Demarco Scott as well as number three batter Nicoli McKenzie before Deen and Boodoo ran through the middle order to put T&T in control of the game.
T&T will complete their campaign against the Leewards tomorrow but no matter the results of the final round, T&T will finish at the top of the standings to be crowned Under-15 champions for the first time since 2019.
There was no regional tournament in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid 19 pandemic. The Under-15 Championships returned in 2022, with Barbados winning the title.
Yesterday the TTCB boss thanked all those involved in getting the team ready for the regional tournament, noting that, “a lot of resources were spent preparing the team.
“I would like to express our thanks to the Minister of Sports and Community Development and the chairman and members of the SporTT who would have assisted us with the preparation of the team and I hope that this victory is a sign of things to come with our development programme in terms of winning tournaments,” Bassarath added.
He said the TTCB is currently preparing the Under-19 and Under-17 teams for regional action and is hoping all the development work done with the players will bear fruit.
“We look forward to the Under-19 and Undr-17 tournaments later in the year. We are doing a lot of development work and we are giving the youngsters a lot of opportunities to play cricket. At present the Under-16 and Under-19 four-team tournaments are in progress and let’s hope these will bring the results that we want,” he concluded.
Summarised scores:
At Coolidge
Jamaica 102 (Alejandro Kassiram 3/20, Yasir Deen 3/18, Brendan Boodoo 2/20)
vs T&T 106-4 (Brendan Boodoo 50; Joel Wilson 2/11, Demarco Scott 2/31)
—T&T won by six wickets.
At Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Windward Islands 112 (Akobi Crichlow-Byer 4/18, Javed Worrell 3/18)
vs Barbados 113-2 (Gadson Bowens 45, Oliver Gooding 25)
—Barbados won by eight wickets.
At Liberta
Guyana 154 (Razam Koobir 28; Kunal Tilokani 4/21, Jaheem Clarke 3/21, Krishna Girdhari 2/20)
vs Leeward Islands 53 (Arun Gainda 3/13)
—Guyana won by 101 runs.