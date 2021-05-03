Champs WI drop again in T20 rankings

Fabian Allen

FLASH BACK: West Indies' Fabian Allen celebrates after his winning six in the third and final T20 International at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, Sunday. -Photo: CWI Media/Phillip Spooner

West Indies have slumped to tenth spot in the latest International Cricket Council’s Twenty20 rankings, just six months before they defend their title at the T20 World Cup in India.

Following the annual update yesterday which saw results from 2017-18 eliminated, West Indies found themselves on 222 ratings points but still within striking distance of the three teams immediately ahead of them.

Bangladesh are ninth on 225 points, Sri Lanka lie eighth on 227 points while Afghanistan are seventh on 236 points.

England, meanwhile, remain the top side in the rankings with 277 and have extended their lead over second placed India to five points.

New Zealand also gained in the rankings, leaping two places to third on 263 points with Pakistan two points back in fourth and Australia fifth on 258.

South Africa are in sixth, 10 points back.

West Indies have experienced a topsy-turvy run of form in the shortest format in recent years, with only four series wins in the last 12 while losing 14 of their last 23 games inside the last two-and-a-half years.

In their last series in March, the Caribbean edged Sri Lanka 2-1 in a three-match series to make up for their 2-0 thrashing in New Zealand last December.

West Indies won the last T20 World Cup staged in India five years ago and are currently gearing up for their title defence under white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard, recently named Wisden’s Leading T20 Cricketer in the World.

In the One-Day International format, West Indies climbed one place to eighth, overtaking Sri Lanka to be on 82 ratings points.

They swept Sri Lanka 3-0 last March in the Caribbean but that was on the back of successive whitewashes at the hands of Bangladesh earlier this year and Sri Lanka back in 2020.

New Zealand have meanwhile replaced reigning world champions, England, as the top-ranked side in ODIs with 121 ratings points, with Australia second on 118 points after jumping two places and India slipping one place to third on 115 points.

England now lie a decimal point behind in fourth with South Africa fifth (107), Pakistan (97) sixth and Bangladesh seventh on 90 points.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

IPL watch

IPL watch

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is keeping a close eye on developments in the Indian Premier League and its players competing in the bio-secure tournament after a few Covid-19 infections were confirmed within the “bubble” yesterday, raising concerns over the fate of the world’s richest Twenty20 tournament.

Champs WI drop again in T20 rankings

Champs WI drop again in T20 rankings

West Indies have slumped to tenth spot in the latest International Cricket Council’s Twenty20 rankings, just six months before they defend their title at the T20 World Cup in India.

Following the annual update yesterday which saw results from 2017-18 eliminated,

Jayawickrama bowls Sri Lanka to series win

Jayawickrama bowls Sri Lanka to series win

Left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama claimed a match-haul of 11 wickets in a fairytale debut as he bowled Sri Lanka to a 209-run victory, and a 1-0 series win, in the second Test against Bangladesh in Pallekele yesterday.

Horsford captures silver, double bronze for Zinara Lesley

Horsford captures silver, double bronze for Zinara Lesley

Tyriq Horsford captured silver in the men’s javelin at the Maroon and White Invite in Mississippi, USA, on Saturday. The Mississippi State University student threw 72.20 metres. Four of Horsford’s throws went past the 70-metre mark—71.61, 70.40, 72.20 and 72.15.

Crux of the Man Utd crisis

Crux of the Man Utd crisis

The storming of Old Trafford crystalised 16 years of disconnect between Manchester United fans and their distant ownership.

While choosing not to engage with the supporters who are the lifeblood of any club, the Glazer family can’t have avoided seeing the levels of rage against them on Sunday. 