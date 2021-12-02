CHANCE GONE

WEST INDIES coach Phil Simmons said that Sri Lanka batsman Dhananjaya De Silva’s knock of 153 not out on the penultimate day of the second Test had put victory out of the grasp of the Caribbean side.
Sri Lanka currently enjoy a 279-run lead with two wickets remaining heading into today’s final day’s play at Galle.
Sri Lanka closed day four on 328 for eight in their second innings.
Simmons sees the writing on the wall, with an outright triumph for the Windies more than likely to be out of the question now with one day to go.
“Kind of...98 overs tomorrow and 300 runs to get, it’s a little bit difficult, especially on a wicket that is going to be turning appreciably tomorrow (today). It’s going to be difficult,” Simmons surmised
Down 0-1 in the two-Test series, West Indies began the fourth day still with a three-run lead. But the visitors failed to seize the initiative when they offered chances to De Silva.
The Sri Lankan century-maker was actually missed twice off left-arm orthodox spinner Veerasammy Permaul.
The first was a difficult thick edge that WI wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva only got his fingertips to when the Sri Lanka middle order batsman was on five. But the more achievable one came when Permaul himself failed to clasp his hands around a swirling skied slog-sweep when de Silva was on 116 and the lead only 218 at that point.
“I think the guy (De Silva) batted really well and controlled the game well. The wicket wasn’t as ragged as we thought it would be today, the fourth day, and he controlled the game with a superb 100. The one chance we got...he got one chance in the whole innings, so I think he played us out of the game,” Simmons acknowledged.
Simmons thought the pacers and spinners were used appropriately and that the pitch was still playing well enough going into the final day.
“We just have to appreciate the fact that there are some days when people play well. We did all that we could do, we fought hard, the bowlers bowled hard, bowled well. On the field we were energetic all the time, so it’s just that he batted well,” Simmons said.
However the coach added: “One thing we could do is take the one chance we got off him but other than that we just have to bowl to the plans we have and sometimes try little different things to the plan. But other than that, if somebody bats well on wicket that is playing as well as this, then you have to hold your hand up to them.”
Simmons said the Windies batters needed to follow the De Silva approach when they get their turn at the crease.
“We just have to make sure when we start to bat, we bat like how he batted today, with an air, an attitude that ‘I want to score all the time’ and bat as long as we can. I mean, bat out the day because tomorrow is the last day, so that is what you will be looking to do, if you can’t win the game,” he concluded