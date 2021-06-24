Chance to fix flaws

Rotating the strike. Strengthening the death bowling. Eliminating no-balls.
These are just a few of the areas West Indies vice-captain Nicholas Pooran said his team will be working on improving when they face South Africa in a five-match T20 series starting this weekend with back-to-back matches tomorrow and Sunday in Grenada.
Speaking to the media yesterday, Pooran said the team was confident and focused on striking the right balance and building momentum heading into their T20 World Cup title defence later ths year.
“The confidence in the group is very good. We have all our senior players back with the inclusion of Andre Russell, and I think we have the most exciting T20 players back together in one team. Other teams will love a group of players like what we have,” said Pooran.
He said the focus right now was coming together as a team and working on ways to correct their flaws while trying to maximise and build on their strengths.
“As a group, we recognise what our downfalls have been in previous series. We don’t rotate strike enough and we bat too many dot balls and then give our wicket away. That is something we have been working on off the field, and hopefully we can see some improvement in this series,” Pooran said.
With reference to the bowling, he said the focus was on “eliminating the number of no-balls and just strengthening our death bowling.” Returning to the batting unit, Pooran added that, “in the past we did have some problems batting against spin and there have been conversations in the dressing room and hopefully we can find a way to work it out. We don’t want to focus on the negative too much and this is T20 cricket, and it is all about finding a way and moving forward.”
The WI vice-captain also stressed that success at the international level will require a team effort, not a one or two-man show.
“It is very important for us to peak at the right time. We picked the best provisional squad, and it is important for us to get that momentum and get the fans behind us again. We are building towards the World Cup, and we have to function as a team and believe in each other,” the West Indies vice-captain insisted.
Asked about facing up to a South African side that just dominated the hosts in the preceding two-match Test series, Pooran said: “I believe once we do our jobs right, we will get the rewards at the end of the day.
“There is no doubt that we have the best T20 players in the world and once we can play our roles and do exactly what the team requires from us, there is no doubt we can put up some (better) scores. It is not guaranteed but once we do the right things, we will give ourselves the best chance to put some scores in the board,” he noted.
Asked about his own form, Pooran said: “I didn’t get the scores I wanted in the IPL (Indian Premier League) this year, but things happen. I was actually batting one ball or two balls or even no balls, but these things happen. It is life and we all have times when we are down but to me it is about keeping it simple and backing myself and my ability and going out there and enjoying the game.
“I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself. I could be training just as hard as anyone else but (sometimes) things just don’t go your way. So, it is just to take this opportunity because I am fortunate to be playing cricket. I am not going to dwell on the past and think that I am fading and my confidence is low. That is not the case with me. I am a player that is always full of confidence. I have confidence in my ability.”
And with fans being allowed in the venue for the T20s, Pooran said the Windies want to put on a show for their supporters and hopefully put a smile on their faces before leaving Grenada.
WEST INDIES SQUAD—Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh.
T20I SCHEDULE VS SOUTH AFRICA
June 26th—
1st CG Insurance T20I at National Cricket Stadium
June 27th—
2nd CG Insurance T20I at National Cricket Stadium
June 29th—
3rd CG Insurance T20I at National Cricket Stadium
July 1st—
4th CG Insurance T20I at National Cricket Stadium
July 3rd—
5th CG Insurance T20I at National Cricket Stadium