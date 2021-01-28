Chance to get it right

The West Indies tour match against a Bangladesh Cricket Board XI will be used as a rehearsal for the tourists ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh next week.
West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said the game will be a benchmark for his players as they try to put into practice their various strategies to deal with the opposition when the real show begins on Tuesday in Chattogram.
Asked what he will be looking for from his batsmen and bowlers in the warm-up match, Simmons, speaking to CWI media yesterday said: “I think the main thing we’re looking for is a thought or understanding of how they are going to bat in these upcoming games.”
The West Indies are bracing for a stern test of their skill from the Bangladesh spinners, who exposed their batsmen during the preceding ODI series, which the hosts won 3-0.
However, the coach noted that the Test team is far more experienced than the ODI side and he is hoping that will even the playing field in the two-match Test series.
“They will be trying to put their plans in place. I’m sure every one of them, as they told us, have their own plans on how they are going to play against the spinners and the fast bowlers and how they are going to get runs,” Simmons explained.
“So it’s up to them in this three-day game to try and put things together and make sure they know exactly how they are going to score when the time comes,” he said of the West Indies batting.
As for the bowling, the Windies coach said, “it’s about knowing and learning how to bowl on these wickets.”
“Everywhere you go in the world, it’s different lengths and different lines and if the wicket is flat, you have to know what you want to do...At the end of it, they have to be able to get what they want out of the game but also understand conditions and how to adjust,” he continued.
While there are no left-arm spinners in the Bangladesh XI that will face the Windies in the warm-up fixture, Simmons said they know they will come up against two in the Test team and have been preparing themselves for the challenge.
“They don’t want to give us a chance to see how we fare against them, but we know we’re going to have at least two in the Test squad but that’s how things work. That’s called home advantage and we’ve just got to work with that,” he said.
In terms of the preparation to deal with the Bangladesh spinners, Simmons said they have been facing as much spin as possible from their own bowlers and from the net bowlers.
“If we play to our potential and really plan and work hard during the game, I think it can be that (competitive). I think that they (Bangladesh) know it’s not going to be as easy as the ODI series, but we’ve still got to play properly,” the West Indies coach added.
Asked to compare the experience of the West Indies ODI team with that of the Test squad, Simmons said: “You may have one, maybe two debutants in this Test series whereas you had ten in the ODI series so it’s a huge difference and the good thing is that the guys you called there (Kraigg Brathwaite, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach), and maybe a couple of others, have been here before.
“The last tour down here Kraigg was captain and Shannon (Gabriel), and (Kemar) Roach were down here, so it is good to have that kind of experience going into a Test series,” Simmons continued.
And the coach backed his senior bowlers to make an impact.
“A wicket is only as easy as you make it out to be. I’ve seen flat wickets where fast bowlers make (them) look like the quickest in the world so it’s what the mind of the fast bowlers tell them and how much they put into it they will get out of it.”