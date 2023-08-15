CHANCE TO IMPRESS

Defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs and the St Lucia Kings will get the 11th edition of the “Biggest Party In Sports”—the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League, going tonight in St Lucia.
It will be another season where relatively unknown players can shoot to prominence, while the series will also give an opportunity to players to address the West Indies selectors ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup to be held in the Caribbean.
Windies white-ball coach Darren Sammy said on Sunday the Caribbean side is searching for another wicket-taking option. “I’ve been looking closely (at) who could have an impact with the ball for us moving forward,” he said.
Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr, who will be one of those players hoping to impress Sammy—who is also the St Lucia Kings coach this season— and revive his international career.
Walsh Jr will be lining up with the Tallawahs this season after being part of a swap that saw him leave the Barbados Royals. Rovman Powell, who led the Tallawahs to victory last year, has gone in the other direction and joined the Barbados-based franchise.
Walsh, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker in 2019, broke into the West Indies team after that series but has since lost his place. However, he said ahead of the new season: “With the World Cup coming, I would love to be part of the West Indies team. Once I do what I have to do and once I perform, I think that will fall right into place.” New Tallawahs skipper Brandon King is also ready to go. “I’m excited for the new season and can’t wait to get on the field to defend our title,” he said.
The Kings, runners-up in 2021, and beaten by the Tallawahs last season in an eliminator, have re-shaped their squad in an effort to go all the way this time.
Sammy will be coaching the Kings, who he feels is a “very strong team full of exciting young talent and experienced local and overseas players.”
They have brought in the experienced Zimbabwe pair of Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza, key figures for the southern Africans in the ICC World Cup Qualifier series in their country when they got to the brink of getting to this year’s 50-over World Cup. However, the Kings will also showcase up-and-coming seamer Matthew Forde who recently finished the Global T20 Canada as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker, with 15 wickets in eight games. Forde will be one of those hoping to catch the eye of Sammy and lead selector Desmond Haynes.
While the Tallawahs and Kings will bowl things off tonight, the Royals will get their first taste of action tomorrow against the Kings, also in St Lucia, where the first phase of the CPL is being staged.
Lining up for the Royals in his debut CPL season is middle order batter Alick Athanaze who made his Test and One-Day International debut for West Indies during India’s recent tour of the Caribbean. He said the “CPL is a very good opportunity to showcase my talent and we’ve seen a lot of players emerge from the CPL in the past and hopefully I can be the next one.”
On Saturday, four-time winners Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), under new coach Phil Simmons, will take on the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the first match of a double-header. The second game will feature the Kings and the Guyana Amazon Warriors.
TKR are aiming to rebound from a disastrous 2022 season when they finished bottom of the table. They have made a number of changes to what was a settled squad, bringing in overseas-based Martin Guptill, Rilee Rossouw, Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana, a 20-year-old Sri Lankan pacer.
One of the biggest changes, however, has been among the non-playing staff, with former West Indies coach Simmons returning to the CPL to coach his island franchise for the first time.
“I’m excited for the CPL,” Simmons said. “We had a challenging season last year, and us Trinbagonians—we like to win, always. I feel we have put together a very balanced squad with the right mix of experience and youth for this year.
He added on a personal note that, “it’s been a long time (since I last visited Trinidad), so very excited and It’s time to get TKR back to the top.”
The tournament will run from today until September 24 when the final takes place at Providence in Guyana.
The second season of the Massy Women’s CPL begins on August 31, again featuring three teams—defending champions TKR, Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors.