Chance to shine

Veteran Trinidad and Tobago Red Force leg-spinner Imran Khan is urging his players to make the opportunity count in the Soca Kings North/South Classic, noting that good performances in the four-day match could lead to a potential place in the national set-up.
Khan, who captained the Red Force in the 2022 West Indies Championship, will lead the South team in the ‘Classic’, which bowls off on Thursday at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.
Khan said that players can be catapulted into the senior team with good performances in the ‘Classic’ as was the case with his elevation to the national ranks.
“I think I was part of that one year, scoring some runs and taking some wickets and then being selected in the national team, so this game is a really important one,” said Khan, adding, “It is the last trial game as well so it is crucial for all the players, even the senior ones, to perform well and get ready for the four-day championship.”
The 38-year-old Khan is also expecting a good match noting that earning bragging rights are a big part of the occasion. “Throughout the year guys keep asking for the North/South clash and the bragging rights that go along with it. So hopefully we will get some good cricket and, hopefully, South can come out on top,” noted Khan.
“We are pretty confident,” he continued. “The North team, led by Darren Bravo, are looking strong on paper but the South team is balanced as well so it’s all about cricket being played on the day so we are looking forward to it.”
“We have a bunch of young talented guys in our team like Ryan Bandoo, Shiva Sankar, Rajeev Ramnath, Shaaron Lewis, Kyle Kissoondath and Navin Bidaisee. They have been training with us for a while now and it is a good opportunity for them to showcase their talent. They are really talented, so hopefully they can use this opportunity to prove that they can step up to the next level and hopefully it goes well for them,” he added.
The South also have experienced Red Force players Shannon Gabriel, Bryan Charles, Jason Mohammed and Jyd Goolie among their ranks. North also has a few Red Force players in their team with Joshua Da Silva, Keagan Simmons, Jeremy Solozano, Yannic Cariah, Terrance Hinds and Uthman Muhammad to call on.
The South team held their first training session at the match venue yesterday, while the North players will train at the same venue today.
NORTH/SOUTH CLASSIC TEAMS:
NORTH: Darren Bravo (captain), Keagan Simmons, Jeremy Solozano, Isaiah Rajah, Amir Jangoo, Yannic Cariah, Tion Webster, Terrance Hinds, Uthman Muhammad, Khary Pierre, Mikkel Govia, Joshua Da Silva, Vikash Mohan, Sion Hackett. Rayad Emrit (coach).
SOUTH: Imran Khan (captain), Cephas Cooper, Kjorn Ottley, Navin Bidaisee, Kyle Kissoondath, Jason Mohammed, Jyd Goolie, Bryan Charles, Justin Manick, Shaaron Lewis, Shannon Gabriel, Rajeev Ramnath, Shiva Sankar, Ryan Bandoo. Debideen Manick (coach).