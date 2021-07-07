Chance to show our quality

GOING AERIAL: Trinidad and Tobago winger Reon Moore goes airborne in attempting to gather the ball during their 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier against French Guiana in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, on Tuesday. The teams played to a 1-1 draw, necessitating kicks from the penalty mark to break the deadlock. T&T advanced 8-7 via that route, to secure a berth at the 16-nation CONCACAF Gold Cup, starting Saturday. —Photo courtesy TTFA