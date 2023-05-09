Chancellor Challenge on today

The Chancellor Challenge, part of the 31st annual CariFin Games, is set to take place today at 5 p.m., commencing at the bottom of Chancellor Hill.

The event, originally scheduled earlier but cancelled due to rain, is an exciting test of endurance and mental fortitude, taking participants on a 2.2-mile challenging climb up Chancellor Hill.

The trek features winding turns and an intense ascent to the summit, offering participants breathtaking views of the cityscape. Participants of the Challenge have the opportunity to be crowned the champion walker and runner within the financial services sector and bring the sector closer together through sports.

A release from the event organisers stated: “The Chancellor Challenge showcases the resilience and strength of our financial sector in the face of adversity.”

The release stated further: “With increased participation seen throughout the CariFin Games this year, the anticipation for the Chancellor Challenge continues to grow.”

It further said: “The previous event’s cancellation due to rain impacted the Chancellor Challenge’s success. However, the support of financial service sector members is crucial for the rescheduled event to succeed.

“Participants are encouraged to break away from their desks, come together, and partake in this event that promotes health, fitness, friendly rivalry, and closer relationships among colleagues.”

The CariFin Games is marking its 31st anniversary of promoting a more active lifestyle, unity, and networking within the financial services sector.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T IN W/CUP MIX

T&T IN W/CUP MIX

Trinidad and Tobago will be throwing their hat into the ring as one of the possible host venues for next year’s ICC T20 World Cup set to be staged in the Caribbean and the United States of the America.

Da Silva to lead WI ‘A’

Da Silva to lead WI ‘A’

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva is looking forward to captaining the West Indies “A” team for the three-match tour of Bangladesh and is hoping to get some runs and gain some confidence ahead of the big home series against India in July and August.

Jereem bolts to 150 gold

Jereem bolts to 150 gold

Jereem “The Dream” Richards produced a sizzling run at the Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on Saturday.

The Trinidad and Tobago track star stopped the clock at 14.83 seconds to win a men’s 150 metres race.

Running on a specially engineered elevated straight track, inside the Olympic Park, Richards powered to the line ahead of Americans Chris Royster (14.89) and Brandon Carnes (14.97).

‘Classified’ trio win again in ‘Silverbowl’

‘Classified’ trio win again in ‘Silverbowl’

LYLLANA BOODHAN, Josiah Joseph and Zayden Sagramsingh captured titles for the second straight table tennis tournament over the weekend at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

After striking gold in the Classified Championships a few weeks ago, the three were also successful in ICWI (Insurance Company of the West Indies) Silverbowl Junior Championships.

Title battle resumes today

THREE of the top four teams are in East Trinidad for today’s midweek round of Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League matches.

Today there are double headers in the East, at both Arima Velodrome where Defence Force are in action; and at the La Horquetta Recreation ground, where both leaders AC Port of Spain and contenders Terminix La Horquetta Rangers are in action. Police FC are also at home to Caledonia AIA at the Police Barracks in St James, while second-placed Club Sando host the bottom team Cunupia FC at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium.