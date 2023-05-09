Chancellor Challenge on today

The Chancellor Challenge, part of the 31st annual CariFin Games, is set to take place today at 5 p.m., commencing at the bottom of Chancellor Hill.
The event, originally scheduled earlier but cancelled due to rain, is an exciting test of endurance and mental fortitude, taking participants on a 2.2-mile challenging climb up Chancellor Hill.
The trek features winding turns and an intense ascent to the summit, offering participants breathtaking views of the cityscape. Participants of the Challenge have the opportunity to be crowned the champion walker and runner within the financial services sector and bring the sector closer together through sports.
A release from the event organisers stated: “The Chancellor Challenge showcases the resilience and strength of our financial sector in the face of adversity.”
The release stated further: “With increased participation seen throughout the CariFin Games this year, the anticipation for the Chancellor Challenge continues to grow.”
It further said: “The previous event’s cancellation due to rain impacted the Chancellor Challenge’s success. However, the support of financial service sector members is crucial for the rescheduled event to succeed.
“Participants are encouraged to break away from their desks, come together, and partake in this event that promotes health, fitness, friendly rivalry, and closer relationships among colleagues.”
The CariFin Games is marking its 31st anniversary of promoting a more active lifestyle, unity, and networking within the financial services sector.