Chanderpaul, Motie, King hit 4-day tons

Guyana Harpy Eagles opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul and lower order batter Gudakesh Motie hit centuries to put their team in command against defending champions Barbados Pride, while Brandon King’s unbeaten hundred saw the Jamaica Scorpions take a big lead over the Windward Islands Volcanoes on the second day of third round action in the West Indies Four-Day Championship yesterday.
At the Queen’s Park Oval, Chanderpaul converted his overnight 64 into his third first-class century -140 not out, while Motie scored his maiden ton - 110, as the Harpy Eagles piled up 490 for seven before captain Leon Johnson declared the innings.
All told, Chanderpaul, the 25-year-old son of Test legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul faced 434 balls in a marathon 10-¾ hours and counted 14 fours.
He extended his fourth wicket stand with Anthony Bramble (38) to 68 before the wicketkeeper/batsman retired hurt, and then put on a further 53 for the sixth wicket with Veerasammy Permaul (34) and the key hundred-run stand with Motie.
Motie, more known for his steady left-arm spin, arrived at number nine to lash a cavalier 110 from 118 balls, in a 143-run seventh wicket partnership with Chanderpaul.
In reply, the Pride lost Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite (17) and Shamarh Brooks (two) cheaply to slip to 48 for two, trailing by 442 runs heading into today’s day three.
At the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, King slammed an impressive 119 not out in only his second regional first-class match in two seasons, propelling the Scorpions to 346 all out in their first innings.
The West Indies white-ball player hit 22 fours off 154 deliveries in nearly 3-½ hours at the crease.
Jamie Merchant, batting at number ten, belted a robust 58 from 73 balls in an up-tempo 109-run, ninth wicket stand to further deflate the Volcanoes, who then reached 101 for three in their second innings at the close – still behind by 108 runs.
Summarised scores:
At Brian Lara Cricket Academy:
WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 137, 51.1 overs (Kerron Cottoy 50, Kavem Hodge 23; Marquino Mindley 5-20) & 101-3, 33.1 overs (Devon Smith 34, Kavem Hodge 30 not out; Derval Green 2-35) vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS 346, 87 overs (Brandon King 119 not out, Jamie Merchant 58, John Campbell 48, Leroy Lugg 36, Jermaine Blackwood 26; Preston McSween 4-96, Josh Thomas 3-56)
- Volcanoes trail Scorpions by 108 runs with seven second innings wickets intact.
At Queen’s Park Oval:
GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 490-7 dec., 157.4 overs (Tagenarine Chanderpaul 140 not out, Gudakesh Motie 110, Tevin Imlach 53, Leon Johnson 37; Akeem Jordan 3/108, Raymon Reifer 2/37) vs BARBADOS PRIDE 48-2, 16 overs. (Shayne Moseley 17 n.o.)
- Pride trail by 442 runs with eight second innings wickets intact.