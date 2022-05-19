Chanderpaul, Motie, King hit 4-day tons

Jeremy Solanzo

WELL HELD: T&T Red Force’s Jeremy Solanzo clutches a low catch to dismiss Leeward Islands Hurricanes’ Hayden Walsh for 8 off the bowling of Jayden Seales on the second day of the West Indies Four Day Championship third round match at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, yesterday. —Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR

Guyana Harpy Eagles opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul and lower order batter Gudakesh Motie hit centuries to put their team in command against defending champions Barbados Pride, while Brandon King’s unbeaten hundred saw the Jamaica Scorpions take a big lead over the Windward Islands Volcanoes on the second day of third round action in the West Indies Four-Day Championship yesterday.

At the Queen’s Park Oval, Chanderpaul converted his overnight 64 into his third first-class century -140 not out, while Motie scored his maiden ton - 110, as the Harpy Eagles piled up 490 for seven before captain Leon Johnson declared the innings.

All told, Chanderpaul, the 25-year-old son of Test legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul faced 434 balls in a marathon 10-¾ hours and counted 14 fours.

He extended his fourth wicket stand with Anthony Bramble (38) to 68 before the wicketkeeper/batsman retired hurt, and then put on a further 53 for the sixth wicket with Veerasammy Permaul (34) and the key hundred-run stand with Motie.

Motie, more known for his steady left-arm spin, arrived at number nine to lash a cavalier 110 from 118 balls, in a 143-run seventh wicket partnership with Chanderpaul.

In reply, the Pride lost Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite (17) and Shamarh Brooks (two) cheaply to slip to 48 for two, trailing by 442 runs heading into today’s day three.

At the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, King slammed an impressive 119 not out in only his second regional first-class match in two seasons, propelling the Scorpions to 346 all out in their first innings.

The West Indies white-ball player hit 22 fours off 154 deliveries in nearly 3-½ hours at the crease.

Jamie Merchant, batting at number ten, belted a robust 58 from 73 balls in an up-tempo 109-run, ninth wicket stand to further deflate the Volcanoes, who then reached 101 for three in their second innings at the close – still behind by 108 runs.

Summarised scores:

At Brian Lara Cricket Academy:

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 137, 51.1 overs (Kerron Cottoy 50, Kavem Hodge 23; Marquino Mindley 5-20) & 101-3, 33.1 overs (Devon Smith 34, Kavem Hodge 30 not out; Derval Green 2-35) vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS 346, 87 overs (Brandon King 119 not out, Jamie Merchant 58, John Campbell 48, Leroy Lugg 36, Jermaine Blackwood 26; Preston McSween 4-96, Josh Thomas 3-56)

- Volcanoes trail Scorpions by 108 runs with seven second innings wickets intact.

At Queen’s Park Oval:

GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 490-7 dec., 157.4 overs (Tagenarine Chanderpaul 140 not out, Gudakesh Motie 110, Tevin Imlach 53, Leon Johnson 37; Akeem Jordan 3/108, Raymon Reifer 2/37) vs BARBADOS PRIDE 48-2, 16 overs. (Shayne Moseley 17 n.o.)

- Pride trail by 442 runs with eight second innings wickets intact.

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batting failed to live up to expectations as the home team conceded a 217 first-innings deficit after being dismissed for 140 on the second day of their third round West Indies Championship match against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex yesterday.

Guyana Harpy Eagles opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul and lower order batter Gudakesh Motie hit centuries to put their team in command against defending champions Barbados Pride, while Brandon King’s unbeaten hundred saw the Jamaica Scorpions take a big lead over the Windward Islands Volcanoes on the second day of third round action in the West Indies Four-Day Championship yesterday.

Wales ‘honoured’ by FIFA pick

Assistant referee Caleb Wales is delighted to be selected to work at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar.

Wales was among the 69 assistant referees selected for the tournament at the end of the year.

Commenting on his selection, Wales told TTFA Media yesterday: “It’s indeed a privilege to be selected as part of the refereeing team for World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

THE news that Caleb Wales has become the first Trinidad and Tobago official selected for a FIFA World Cup since Michael Ragoonath in 2002, has brought a proud feeling to many in the local football refereeing fraternity.

A 20-year wait ended yesterday when FIFA announced assistant referee Wales among the list of appointed FIFA match officials for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 which takes place from November 21 – December 18. FIFA yesterday issued its list of 36 international referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials appointed for the World Cup.

Female refs for Qatar W/Cup

Female referees will make World Cup history this year by working games at a major men’s tournament for the first time in Qatar.

Three female referees and three female assistant referees were announced yesterday by FIFA among 129 officials selected for World Cup duty, including one man who caused controversy when refereeing a chaotic African Cup of Nations game in January while suffering with heatstroke.

No All-Sectors, Sando netball in 2022

THE Courts All-Sector Netball League and the huge San Fernando Netball League, both island-wide competitions, will not have a 2022 season.

But there is hope in Tobago, where the Tobago Netball League hopes to have maybe a scaled-down version before the year ends, although finances are a major issue.