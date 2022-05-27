Chanderpaul puts Harpy Eagles in the ascendancy

Tagenarine Chanderpaul scored a career-best 184 while Vishaul Singh struck his ninth first-class century to give Guyana Harpy Eagles a 191-run first-innings lead against the Jamaica Scorpions yesterday, heading into the final day of the West Indies Championship match at Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

Chanderpaul, who started the day on 96, faced 423 balls and struck 27 fours as Guyana posted 584 for seven, responding to the Scorpions first innings total of 393 all out.

The other overnight batter Tevin Imlach scored 79 off 198 balls while Leon Johnson struck 57 off 72 deliveries before Singh came to the crease to extend the lead late in the day.

Singh hit an even 100 not out off 85 balls when stumps were drawn yesterday.

In the other game, at the Queen’s Park Oval, the Windward Islands Volcanoes closed the penultimate day on 127 for three having been set a target of 413 runs to win their match.

Scores:

At Diego Martin Complex

JAMAICA SCORPIONS 393 (Jermaine Blackwood 114, Aldane Thomas 100, Alwyn Williams 51, John Campbell 37; Veerasammy Permaul 3-96) vs GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 584-7 (Tagenarine Chanderpaul 184, Vishaul Singh 100, Chandrapaul Hemraj 78, Tevin Imlach 79, Leon Johnson 57; Nicholas Gordon 4-122) --Guyana lead by 191 runs with 3 wickets in hand

At Queen’s Park Oval

LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 333 (Colin Archibald 106 not out, Jahmar Hamilton 52, Daniel Doram 43, Terrance Warde 30; Preston McSween 5-92) & vs 252-8 dec (Devon Thomas 51, Ross Powell 40; Kenneth Dember 3/62, Darius Martin 3/94) vs WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 173 (Keron Cottoy 73 not out, Devon Smith 35; Rahkeem Cornwall 5-61) & 127-3 (Kimani Melius 51; Rahkeem Cornwall 2-20) --Volcanoes need a further 286 runs for victory with 7 wickets in hand

