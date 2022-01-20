Chanderpaul to coach Tallawahs

Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been appointed head coach of Jamaica Tallawahs for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League campaign.

The West Indies legend, who has waded into coaching since calling time on an illustrious career, will have as part of his staff Sir Curtly Ambrose, with the fast bowling legend named as bowling coach.

“It’s an absolute honour to be appointed as the new head coach of the Jamaica Tallawahs and I am really looking forward to working with the players and support staff to bring another championship to Jamaica,” the 47-year-old Chanderpaul said.

The Guyanese was recently appointed batting consultant to West Indies Rising Stars for their ICC Under-19 World Cup campaign, and has also been attached to the coaching staff of the Guyana Jaguars in the first-class championship.

He retired from international cricket seven years ago after playing 164 Tests and scoring 11,867 runs at an average of 43 with 30 hundreds, and managing 8,778 runs in 264 One-Day Internationals at 41. Sir Curtly, meanwhile, has in the past served as a West Indies assistant coach, on the coaching staff of the Combined Campuses and Colleges, and is currently attached to the Rising Stars.

The Antiguan snatched 405 wickets in 98 Tests and 225 wickets from 176 ODIs.

“Shivnarine has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game,” said Tallawahs owner Krishna Persaud.

“He has served West Indies cricket with distinction, and I know he will take the Tallawahs to new heights.”

He added: “Sir Curtly brings in a lot of technical expertise and experience to the Tallawahs and we look forward to having him in the team.”

Tallawahs, champions in 2013 and 2016, finished fifth last year and failed to make the playoffs of the tournament staged in St Kitts and Nevis.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

GUTSY LOSS

GUTSY LOSS

TEAM TTO’s men’s senior hockey team fought stoutly but just failed to stave off an attacking United States team as they were edged 3-4 in their opening preliminary round-robin game of the Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile, yesterday.

Chanderpaul to coach Tallawahs

Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been appointed head coach of Jamaica Tallawahs for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League campaign.

The West Indies legend, who has waded into coaching since calling time on an illustrious career, will have as part of his staff Sir Curtly Ambrose, with the fast bowling legend named as bowling coach.

‘Show we can play’

‘Show we can play’

The performance more than the result will be the key thing today for Trinidad and Tobago coach Angus Eve when his side takes on Bolivia in Sucre in a friendly international this evening.

The match will be the first for 2022 for the Soca Warriors, and also the first competitive match since their CONCACAF Gold Cup outing last July.

Mohammed ‘honoured’ to make Team of Year

Mohammed ‘honoured’ to make Team of Year

Hayley Matthews and Anisa Mohammed are the only West Indies players - male or female - to earn selections on the International Cricket Council’s white ball all-star teams for 2021.

Both players were yesterday named to the ICC’s Women’s One Day International (ODI) Team of the Year.

Wildcats International Diaspora mourns Lendore

The Abilene Wildcats International Diaspora group has extended sympathy and condolences to the family of Deon Lendore.

The Trinidad and Tobago athlete died in a car crash in Texas, United States, 12 days ago.

Wiser King looks to take off

Wiser King looks to take off

Given another chance at international level, Brandon King is hoping to make the most of his latest opportunity to establish himself in the West Indies’ T20 International side. King also has ambitions in the other formats of the game.