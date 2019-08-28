Change, exchange

David John-Williams

TTFA president David John-Williams

The Football Commission is officially dead. Now there is a new committee tasked with resurrecting the local game.

Yesterday, following a special session of the board of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) at the Ato Boldon Stadium, president David John-Williams announced that a five-person committee had been appointed to replace the Commission headed by Lindsay Gillette.

The Football Commission had been appointed in March to restructure the local game. Six months later, and with no professional football having being played for the past eight months, the TTFA board has turned to a new committee. This one includes Pro League CEO Julia Baptiste, Tobago Football Association president Anthony Moore, former junior government minister Colin Partap representing the Central Football Association, Veteran Footballers Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago (VFFOTT) president Selby Browne and Susan Warrick of the Women’s League Football (WoLF).

Only Moore is a survivor from the disbanded Commission. Explaining the reason for the change, John-Williams said at a media conference: “The board today felt that the Commission did not fulfil its full responsibility insofar as the task that it was set out to do and the board voted unanimously (later corrected) to disband the Commission.”

