CHANGE IN FORMAT, CHANGE OF FORTUNE

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons is hoping that a change in format will bring a change of fortune for his side as Jason Holder and the Windies Test team look to move up the Test Championship table when they face New Zealand in the first match of a two-Test series bowling off today (6 pm T&T time) at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand.
Simmons doesn’t think the recent 2-0 loss in the T20 series will have any bearing on the Test side, which he believes is well prepared for the challenge of moving up the Test Championship table.
“The Test team is in a good place and I don’t think the results of the T20 will affect the way they think and prepare,” said Simmons.
“I think it has been a good thing we had to do 14 days [of quarantine] in which we practiced and then we had a three-day and four-day game.” .
But he also believes that a good first innings total will be crucial for the visitors and wants to see the same kind of application and determination that they showed when they posted 571 against New Zealand “A” in the second warm-up match last week.
“Some of the young players who haven’t been here have gotten a little bit accustomed to Test cricket conditions here which, I think, is going to be similar from where we were (Queenstown) to here. I think they will offer a lot of mental strength having gone through the period that we went through there. We are going to push hard for them to put up the score they put up in the last four-day game,” said Simmons.
In the second match, opener Kraigg Brathwaite scored a career-best double century while Darren Bravo got 93 to go with his century in the first match.
“The T20s and Tests are different. The Test team has done well in Queenstown and have enjoyed a tough four-day game and they are now coming into the Test series with some confidence especially the batsmen who haven’t had that for a while. So, I think the Test team is in a good place. Disappointed with the T20s, but moving onto the Test series now,” the coach added.
“Your aim is always to do well. Your aim is always to win cricket matches and I think that’s our aim in both the ‘A’ team and CWI XI games and Test matches. Our aim is to play cricket so that we can win each game,” he reiterated. In terms of the Test Championship, Simmons said the series will be “extremely significant.”
“I think it’s a format that we haven’t done well in for a long time and we’re trying to get ourselves back into the higher ends of the table where Test cricket is concerned and, because of that, initially we want to do well in the Test Championship but at the same time we want to be winners in Test cricket itself. So, it’s important for us,” he concluded.
Squads:
West Indies — Jason Holder (Captain), Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, John Campbell, Shimron Hetmyer, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Jermaine Blackwood, Keemo Paul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Kemar Roach.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin De Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wk), Will Young, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell.