“It was an exercise in total democracy”.
That is how Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) first-vice president Arjoon Ramlal described the process of adopting the organisation’s new constitution, which has been criticised by former member Zaheer Ali. Ali has raised concerns over some of the amendments as well as the degree of consultation that went into the process.
Speaking on the Sportsmax Zone cable TV programme on Wednesday, Ali said that having reviewed the most recent constitutional changes, “I am concerned and worried that the opportunity to promote the objects of the TTCB and to promote transparency, accountability and good governance have not been represented in the proposed constitutional amendments.”
“The Act of Parliament has afforded the authority to the Cricket Board to make rules for the proper governance of cricket and that will be built on the premise that there is wide consultation with all individuals who will be expected make a contribution or who the rules may impact,” he added.
However, Ramlal said in terms of consultation, the proposed constitution was circulated to the TTCB membership six weeks prior to Saturday’s Special General Meeting, where the document was passed by unanimous vote of 41-0 with one person abstaining and seven members being absent.
Ramlal also noted that some of the issues highlighted by Ali, were also raised by some members during the Special General Meeting, which lasted more than four hours.
“There was consultation. There were limitations with Covid but things were done and it was circulated six weeks in advance to the Zones and affiliates who were instructed to circulate the document among their membership and discuss it and make submissions and that was done,” Ramlal told the Daily Express.
“There were many consultations with the units in the Zones and so on. People made submissions in writing which were considered when the meeting was held. The meeting lasted four hours and persons were satisfied and where there was a difference of opinion, there was a vote and it was decided. At the end of the day, it was a constitution of the board that all the members must be satisfied with. It is a document that will guide us for a little while. When we took the vote, 41 people voted in favour, one abstained and nobody voted against,” Ramlal explained.
Ali also warned that the TTCB could be opening itself up to legal challenge with its dispute resolution mechanism, which Ali said has “removed that access to the courts.”
“How the constitution was prior, it did in fact give an access to the high court and the record will show several matters were taken to the high court by different litigants. What we find in the proposed amendments, they have now removed that access to the courts and they have now built-in mechanisms.
Because it is a public functioning body attracting substantial state funding, you do not want to take away that last resort access to a court for justice. As it stands now, they have basically taken away that access to the court and I think that is going to meet a legal challenge,” said Ali.
Asked about the dispute resolution mechanism, Ramlal said the board has now put in place an independent “Supreme Appellate Committee” to deal with all the appeals at the highest level. It is the final appeal body within the board.
Ramlal explained that there were three levels to deal with grievances.
“The first level, if it is at the Zone, you have the Zonal Disciplinary Committee. If it is at the National League, the first level would be the National League Disciplinary Committee. If you are not satisfied, you can go to the National Appeals Committee. And if in that second ruling you are still not satisfied, you can go to the Supreme Appellate Committee. We always had three levels and they remain. All disciplinary committees we have are independent. Most of them are formed with persons from outside the Board but they are all independent,” Ramlal said.
“In this instance, we are ruling out the courtroom and this was based on legal advice from persons and it was based on experience in the past, where simple matters that could be adjudicated within the board by the process we have, we went to court at huge costs. A judge in the court also ruled that the constitution had all it took for matters to be settled inside. We are saying it is not subject to challenge in the court, but if people decide to go to a judge, (the judge)...may still decide to hear them,” he added.
Another big change was the provision that the president shall not serve for more than two consecutive terms. However Ali argued that the provision should also include that the president shall not be eligible to serve in any position in the TTCB executive unless a term has passed and that the provision should be extended to the six officers “to avoid a revolving TTCB executive and to promote transparency and enhance the governance capability of the Board.”
Asked about the term limit provision, Ramlal explained “the arrangement is that when the president serves two consecutive terms, he is not eligible to serve on the executive again for a term. After that, he is eligible for anything else. The limit is only for the presidency.”
He said the other officers can run for any number of terms, and while consideration was given to term limits for the entire executive, “persons felt it would probably hinder certain things like succession planning.”
“You could end up with a situation where all the officers demit office at the same time and it might be a case where all your experience and knowledge is going at the same time and you have a transition that could be uncertain. It is a democratic process and these people are offering themselves and it is up to the electorate to vote to put them back,” Ramlal added.
Ali also called for the TTCB to be subject to the Auditor General Department for greater transparency and accountability since the TTCB performs a public function and receives substantial funding from state agencies and that coaches should be given a seat at the table, similar to other affiliate bodies, given their significant role in the development of T&T cricket at both the youth and senior level.