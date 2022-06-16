TEAM TTO senior women’s hockey coach Glenn “Fido” Francis is set to cut his training squad to 30 at the end of July as the veteran coach starts streamlining his outfit for the June 23-July 8, 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Panama.
The training squad currently stands at 40, revealed the former senior men’s national head coach. They have been in training the last seven weeks, in the first phase of their preparation, as their focus centred on fitness and technical aspects of the game.
“So far, everything is going pretty good, attendance is also good, our first phase…we have seen some improvement (in fitness and technical) because overall their fitness was pretty bad to begin with. We haven’t begun touching the tactical aspects of the game, not yet, because we need to up our fitness to do that,” said Francis.
The assessment of the squad’s fitness will come with the Beep test --a running test used to estimate an athlete’s aerobic capacity. The test requires participants to run 20 metres back and forth across a marked track keeping time with beeps.
But besides the physical side, “Fido” intimated that the women under his charge will have to develop their mental game also to withstand the rigours of the international game.
“The long-term plan is changing the mindset and attitude of (the) girls. Right now it is pretty weak mentally and they seem to be not accustomed to working hard. So we have to get them thinking bigger than themselves and also more about the team’s objectives and needs,” Francis said.
To that end, Francis revealed there will be some training camps planned for later 2022 when he expects to invite some foreign coaches to work with the squad. That will coincide with the introduction of the second phase where Francis will have the outfit emphasise the tactical running game he plans to employ to fruition next year.
Currently he is enjoying the participation of several players from their University teams—home after the completion of the third semester—and the reappearance of some of the more experienced campaigners like longtime national goalkeeper Petal Derry.
“Otherwise it is going pretty well,” Francis noted, adding, “the pitch situation is hard to sort out but it is coming along slowly. We still have a lot of work to do technically and with their fitness.”
Time is still on their side with the CAC Games in Panama—a qualifier for the Pan American Games to be hosted in Santiago, Chile, in October-November 2023 —still over a year out.
Fido says there are plans afoot to host Jamaica and Barbados next year to give his team a gauge ahead of the CAC Games.