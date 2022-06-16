&T women’s hockey team

FLASHBACK: File photo from July 2018 shows T&T women’s hockey team getting ready for a match against Jamaica at the 23rd CAC Games in Barranquilla, Colombia. --Photo: AFP

TEAM TTO senior women’s hockey coach Glenn “Fido” Francis is set to cut his training squad to 30 at the end of July as the veteran coach starts streamlining his outfit for the June 23-July 8, 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Panama.

The training squad currently stands at 40, revealed the former senior men’s national head coach. They have been in training the last seven weeks, in the first phase of their preparation, as their focus centred on fitness and technical aspects of the game.

“So far, everything is going pretty good, attendance is also good, our first phase…we have seen some improvement (in fitness and technical) because overall their fitness was pretty bad to begin with. We haven’t begun touching the tactical aspects of the game, not yet, because we need to up our fitness to do that,” said Francis.

The assessment of the squad’s fitness will come with the Beep test --a running test used to estimate an athlete’s aerobic capacity. The test requires participants to run 20 metres back and forth across a marked track keeping time with beeps.

But besides the physical side, “Fido” intimated that the women under his charge will have to develop their mental game also to withstand the rigours of the international game.

“The long-term plan is changing the mindset and attitude of (the) girls. Right now it is pretty weak mentally and they seem to be not accustomed to working hard. So we have to get them thinking bigger than themselves and also more about the team’s objectives and needs,” Francis said.

To that end, Francis revealed there will be some training camps planned for later 2022 when he expects to invite some foreign coaches to work with the squad. That will coincide with the introduction of the second phase where Francis will have the outfit emphasise the tactical running game he plans to employ to fruition next year.

Currently he is enjoying the participation of several players from their University teams—home after the completion of the third semester—and the reappearance of some of the more experienced campaigners like longtime national goalkeeper Petal Derry.

“Otherwise it is going pretty well,” Francis noted, adding, “the pitch situation is hard to sort out but it is coming along slowly. We still have a lot of work to do technically and with their fitness.”

Time is still on their side with the CAC Games in Panama—a qualifier for the Pan American Games to be hosted in Santiago, Chile, in October-November 2023 —still over a year out.

Fido says there are plans afoot to host Jamaica and Barbados next year to give his team a gauge ahead of the CAC Games.

SLOW BUT STEADY

SLOW BUT STEADY

West Indies produced a stellar exhibition of seam bowling to bundle Bangladesh out cheaply, and then made a steady, albeit sluggish reply, as they dominated the opening day of the first Test, yesterday.

Taking advantage of a friendly surface after choosing to bowl first at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, West Indies sent the tourists tumbling for 103 all out, 40 minutes after lunch, before grinding their way to 95 for two at the close.

Dottin to skipper ‘TKR’ in inaugural Women’s CPL

WEST INDIES women’s star cricketer Deandra Dottin will captain Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the historic first edition of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League which is set to get under way on August 30.

Barbadian Dottin, 30, earned Player-of-the-Series honours when leading Supernovas to victory in the final of the international Women’s T20 Challenge held in India.

Carter primed for big effort

TEAM TTO standout swimmer Dylan Carter is looking to do some “damage” when he embarks on his 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships campaign in Budapest, Hungary, tomorrow.

Golden hat-trick

Golden hat-trick

Michelle-Lee Ahye continued her winning ways in Europe with victory in the women’s 100 metres event at the Meeting de Marseille, in France, on Wednesday.

Running into a 2.5 metres per second headwind, Ahye stopped the clock at 11.44 seconds. The Trinidad and Tobago track star finished ahead of South African Carina Horn, the runner-up in 11.49, and New Zealand’s Zoe Hobbs, who got to the line in 11.55.

National netballers at Maloney today

GOALKEEPER Shaquan Greene-Noel has returned home from a great first season in England’s Vitality Netball Super League and is expected to rejoin the Trinidad and Tobago netball team for a warm-up match today from 4.45 p.m. at Maloney Indoor Sports arena.

Greene-Noel was named Player of the Year at her Wales-based Celtic Dragon club and was among the top defensive players in several categories.

Stern tastes first success as St Lucia coach

Stern tastes first success as St Lucia coach

TRINIDADIAN Stern John tasted his first success as a national team head coach when securing Saint Lucia’s promotion back up to CONCACAF Nations League B and a place in the 2023 Gold Cup preliminary qualifiers.

St Lucia earned promotion after John won both of his first two matches in charge. Fielding a team containing two former Trinidad and Tobago Pro League players, his captain Kurt Fredericks (W connection) and Lester Joseph (Caledonia AIA), St Lucia won 1-0 away to Dominica—coached by another Trinidadian Rajesh Lachoo—and a 2-0 home win over Anguilla, which saw St Lucia win the three-team Group C, of League C.