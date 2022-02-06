Chapman brothers make national teams

CHAPMAN brothers, Jaylon and Jordell, earned places on the national junior tennis teams yesterday at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.
Jaylon finished at the top in the 16 & under trials and will lead the outfit to the North, Central America and the Caribbean (NCACA) pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup from March 4-12 in the Dominican Republic.
And Jordell secured the third and final place in the 14 & under squad to travel to the NCAC pre-qualifying tournament for the World Junior Tennis Competition in the final week of the month in El Salvador. The Tobagonian will be joined on the younger side by Kale Dalla Costa and Daniel Rahaman.
After winning both his matches in the first round-robin stage over the first two days, Jordell came up against Group A runner-up Rahaman and was nosed out 3-6, 6-4, 10/8.
After beating Rahaman 6-4, 6-4 and also taking down B’Jorn Hall and Aaron Subero in straight sets to finish at the top of his group, Dalla Costa overwhelmed Group B runner-up Brian Harricharan 6-0, 6-0 yesterday finish at the top of the list.
The 2019 Caribbean Under-12 champion was also favoured to win the 16 & under trials, but he was upset 7-6 (13/11), 6-3 by Jaylon in his opening match on Friday and was just edged out of a place in yesterday’s second stage.
Like Jaylon and Alex Chin, Dalla Costa finished with two wins from his three matches in Group B, but he won one set less than the other two.
Jaylon edged Chin by the narrowest margin despite losing their clash 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 10/7, and he came back yesterday Isaiah Boxhill 7-6. 6-2.
Boxhill had won all three matches in deciding “match tiebreaks” over the first two days to top group A. Group A runner-up Beckham Sylvester nosed out Chin 5-7, 6-1, 13/11 as both players earned places alongside Jaylon on the team.
1st stage results:
14 & Under
GROUP A
K. Dalla Costa bt D. Rahaman 6-4, 6-4; B. Hall 6-4, 6-3; A. Subero 6-1, 6-1.
Rahaman bt Hall 3-6. 7-5, 10/3 and Subero 6-1, 6-2. Hall bt Subero 6-1, 6-3.
GROUP B
Jordell Chapman bt Rizwan Mohammed 6-1, 6-0 and Brian Harrichan 6-1, 6-4. Harricharan bt Mohammed 6-3, 6-3.
16 & Under
GROUP A
I. Boxhill bt B. Sylvester 4-6, 6-2, 10/5, Jace Quashie 2-6, 6-4, 11/9 and Jeremy Rawlins 3-6, 6-4. 10/8.
Sylvester bt Quashie 4-6, 6-2, 10/5 and Rawlins 6-0, 6-1. Quashie bt Rawlins 6-0, 7-5.
GROUP B
Jaylon bt K. Dalla Costa 7-6 (13/11), 6-3 and Kayden Siewrattan 6-3, 6-2.
A. Chin bt Chapman 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 10/7 and Siewrattan 7-5, 6-4.
Dalla Costa bt Chin 6-0, 4-6, 10/5 and Siewrattan 6-3, 6-3.