Chapman brothers make national teams

CHAPMAN brothers, Jaylon and Jordell, earned places on the national junior tennis teams yesterday at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

Jaylon finished at the top in the 16 & under trials and will lead the outfit to the North, Central America and the Caribbean (NCACA) pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup from March 4-12 in the Dominican Republic.

And Jordell secured the third and final place in the 14 & under squad to travel to the NCAC pre-qualifying tournament for the World Junior Tennis Competition in the final week of the month in El Salvador. The Tobagonian will be joined on the younger side by Kale Dalla Costa and Daniel Rahaman.

After winning both his matches in the first round-robin stage over the first two days, Jordell came up against Group A runner-up Rahaman and was nosed out 3-6, 6-4, 10/8.

After beating Rahaman 6-4, 6-4 and also taking down B’Jorn Hall and Aaron Subero in straight sets to finish at the top of his group, Dalla Costa overwhelmed Group B runner-up Brian Harricharan 6-0, 6-0 yesterday finish at the top of the list.

The 2019 Caribbean Under-12 champion was also favoured to win the 16 & under trials, but he was upset 7-6 (13/11), 6-3 by Jaylon in his opening match on Friday and was just edged out of a place in yesterday’s second stage.

Like Jaylon and Alex Chin, Dalla Costa finished with two wins from his three matches in Group B, but he won one set less than the other two.

Jaylon edged Chin by the narrowest margin despite losing their clash 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 10/7, and he came back yesterday Isaiah Boxhill 7-6. 6-2.

Boxhill had won all three matches in deciding “match tiebreaks” over the first two days to top group A. Group A runner-up Beckham Sylvester nosed out Chin 5-7, 6-1, 13/11 as both players earned places alongside Jaylon on the team.

1st stage results:

14 & Under

GROUP A

K. Dalla Costa bt D. Rahaman 6-4, 6-4; B. Hall 6-4, 6-3; A. Subero 6-1, 6-1.

Rahaman bt Hall 3-6. 7-5, 10/3 and Subero 6-1, 6-2. Hall bt Subero 6-1, 6-3.

GROUP B

Jordell Chapman bt Rizwan Mohammed 6-1, 6-0 and Brian Harrichan 6-1, 6-4. Harricharan bt Mohammed 6-3, 6-3.

16 & Under

GROUP A

I. Boxhill bt B. Sylvester 4-6, 6-2, 10/5, Jace Quashie 2-6, 6-4, 11/9 and Jeremy Rawlins 3-6, 6-4. 10/8.

Sylvester bt Quashie 4-6, 6-2, 10/5 and Rawlins 6-0, 6-1. Quashie bt Rawlins 6-0, 7-5.

GROUP B

Jaylon bt K. Dalla Costa 7-6 (13/11), 6-3 and Kayden Siewrattan 6-3, 6-2.

A. Chin bt Chapman 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 10/7 and Siewrattan 7-5, 6-4.

Dalla Costa bt Chin 6-0, 4-6, 10/5 and Siewrattan 6-3, 6-3.

Jereem “The Dream” Richards was on fire in his 2022 opener at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in New York, USA, yesterday.

Richards stopped the clock at an indoor best 45.83 seconds to strike gold in the men’s 400 metres, the Trinidad and Tobago track star beating a quality field of quartermilers. Americans Vernon Norwood and Kahmari Montgomery finished second and third, respectively, clocking 46.06 and 46.24.

A timid West Indies suffered a six-wicket battering at the hands of India in the opening One-Day International, as their batting woes from the Caribbean followed them onto the subcontinent, yesterday.

Only marquee all-rounder Jason Holder with a counter-attacking 57 off 71 balls produced any real quality as the touring side collapsed to 176 all out in the 44th over, after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Joseph: Tough day at the office for quicks

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph felt the pitch was more helpful to the Indian spinners, that the West Indies’ mainly pace attack of Kemar Roach (0-45), Jason Holder (0-29) and himself (2-45) in yesterday’s opening One-Day International against India, in Ahmedabad.

England’s hopes of drawing the Women’s Ashes were emphatically ended with Heather Knight’s side rolled for just 129 in the second ODI as Australia secured a series-clinching victory, yesterday.

Ashes holders Australia had retained the trophy last Thursday with a 27-run win in the first ODI taking them on to an unassailable eight points — but England women could still have levelled the score at 8-8 by winning the concluding two 50-over fixtures at Junction Oval in Melbourne.

WEST INDIES women’s team head coach Courtney Walsh is satisfied with the performance of the regional side going into next month ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, despite a 2-1 loss in their four-match One-Day International series away to South Africa.