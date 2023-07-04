Charles added to Test series provisional squad

Trinidad and Tobago spinner Bryan Charles has been added to the West Indies’ pre-series camp ahead of the Test matches against the Indian cricket team later this month.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) initially named an 18-man squad which included a number of the usual Test players, including Jayden Seales who has recovered from a knee injury. The squad also contains five uncapped players; batters Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge and Kirk McKenzie, as well as fast bowlers Akeem Jordan and Jair McAllister.
Charles, who has West Indies “A” team experience, is only the second specialist spinner in the camp, alongside Jomel Warrican. The right arm off-spinner has played 37 first-class matches for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and has picked up 119 wickets, at a strike rate of 60.1 and an average of 29.01, with best figures of six for 48 and eight for 97 in a match.
Meanwhile, CWI yesterday announced the list of players selected to participate in the warm-up match against the Indian team ahead of the upcoming Test series. They include eight players who have first-class experience. They are: all-rounders Roshon Primus and Kevin Wickham, batters Zachary McCaskie and Rashawn Worrell, wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach, off-spinner Chaim Holder and seamers Jair McAllister and McKenny Clarke.
The visitors will have a training camp in Barbados and will play a two-day match today and tomorrow at Kensington Oval. They will then travel to Dominica for the first Test at Windsor Park, starting next week Wednesday.