Man-of-the-Match Johnson Charles plundered an entertaining half-century as Jaffna Stallions charged into the final of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) with a thumping 37-run victory over Dambulla Viikings, yesterday.
Dropped in the first over before he had scored, the former West Indies white ball specialist capitalised to top score with 76 from 56 balls to power Stallions up to 165 for nine off their 20 overs at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.
In reply, Viikings never recovered from a poor start and were kept in check by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga’s brilliant three for 15 from his four overs.
Upul Tharanga top-scored with 33, opener Niroshan Dckwella chipped in with 29 while Ramesh Mendis got 26, but there was little momentum in the innings once wickets continued to tumble.
In tomorrow’s final, Stallions will clash with Galle Gladiators who beat Andre Russell’s Colombo Kings by two wickets in the first semi-final on Saturday.
Opting to bowl first, Viikings squandered the ideal start when Kasun Rajitha dropped Charles at fine leg off seamer Lahiru Kumara off the fifth ball of the innings with a single run on the board.
Charles made Viikings pay for the miss, smashing 10 fours and a six in posting 68 off 51 deliveries with Avishka Fernando (39) before dominating a 43-run, second wicket stand with Charith Asalanka (10).
He reached his 27th T20 half-century in the 12th over when he cleared the ropes at square leg with Pakistan fast bowler Anwar Ali, in an over which leaked 19 runs.
Charles was eventually one of two wickets to fall at the end of the 17th over from Kumara, brilliantly caught at mid off by Anwar Ali off a full toss, as Stallions lost three wickets for 13 runs in the space of 11 balls.
Viikings slumped to 18 for two in the third over in reply and needed Dickwella and Tharanga’s 44-run, third wicket stand to revive themselves. However, three wickets then clattered for 11 runs in 17 balls and with Tharanga’s knock a slow one requiring 39 deliveries, Viikings ran out of steam.