Charles omission unjustifiable

Unjustifiable. That is how Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge described the non-inclusion of off-spinner Bryan Charles for the upcoming Headley Weekes series.
The series is set to feature two teams made up of the top performers from the five-match West Indies Championship season as well as the West Indies Academy.
T&T’s Joshua Da Silva was named captain of Team Headley which also includes Red Force players Darren Bravo and Anderson Phillip. Among the spinners in the squad were Guyana’s Gudakesh Motie and Barbados’ Chaim Holder.
Team Weekes will be led by Allick Athanaze and includes spinner Veerasammy Permaul and Kevin Sinclair.
Permaul was second on the list of wicket-takers for the season with 28 scalps. Charles was fourth with 21 wickets while Sinclair had 18 and Holder had 18.
“It is disappointing to say the least. There is no justifiable reason why Bryan Charles was not considered especially after his consistent performance during the recent season where he picked up 21 wickets and finished fourth in the averages,” Furlonge said on Wednesday.
He said the 27-year-old Charles had done everything to finish among the leading wicket-takers throughout the regional 4-Day Tournament but for an inexplicable reason has been snubbed and denied a window of opportunity at the West Indies level.
Furlonge said it also rings hollow that the CWI was serious in naming the teams “to provide further first-class opportunities for the best performers from the West Indies Championship in a competitive and intense setting, as well as opportunities for players who the selectors believe would benefit from playing red-ball cricket.”
He said the Red Force off spinner, who plays for Queen’s Park Cricket Club, should have an automatic selection having been a regular in the West Indies “A” team set-up last year when he played against Bangladesh.
Also chiming in on the non-selection of the impressive Charles was Parasram Singh, the third vice-president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB), who demanded that Haynes and company explain their decision to leave out Charles despite his excellent track record.
“The omission of Bryan Charles, an extremely talented player will only serve to dampen his aspirations as the West Indies prepare for the upcoming ‘A’ Team tour of Bangladesh and the two-Test Series against India at home,” said Singh.
“If West Indies cricket is to progress under the new administration at the top, the selectors must demonstrate to the players that their selection will be based on merit and not on a whim and fancy,” said Singh.
The Headley Weekes series will be staged from April 19 to May 6 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua, and all three matches have been awarded first-class status.
Team Headley and Team Weekes will play against each other and against the West Indies Academy in the three-match competition.