Charles overshadows Hope

Johnson Charles

MATCH-WINNING KNOCK: Johnson Charles

West Indies ODI star Shai Hope sparkled with a sublime, unbeaten 91 but his Twenty20 International counterpart Johnson Charles eclipsed him with breathtaking unbeaten hundred, as Comilla Victorians produced a stellar run chase to beat Khulna Tigers by seven wickets, yesterday.

In a high-scoring contest in the Bangladesh Premier League at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Victorians made light of their target of 211, getting over the line with 10 balls to spare.

Charles masterminded the brilliant run chase with a career-best 107 not out from 56 deliveries, while counting five fours and 11 sixes.

Importantly, Mohammad Rizwan pummeled 73 from 39 deliveries, including eight fours and four sixes, the Pakistan star adding a rollicking 122 for the third wicket with Charles.

Captain Hope had earlier provided the core of Tigers’ 210 for two from their 20 overs, stroking five fours and seven sixes in a classy 55-ball innings.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy perished for one in the third over with 13 runs on the board before Hope and opener Tamim Iqbal took the innings by the scruff of its neck in a 184-run second wicket partnership. Left-hander Tamim top-scored with 95 from 61 deliveries, smashing 11 fours and four sixes before falling to the first ball of the final over.

Victorians then had a poor start to their run chase when Litton Das retired hurt for four after the second ball of the run chase and captain Imrul Kayes departed in the third over for five, to leave the innings stumbling on 22 for one.

Charles, however, a member of the West Indies side at the recent Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, collared the Tigers attack in a dominant display of attacking.

The 34-year-old right reached his fifty off 35 balls with the last of three sixes in the 13th over from Pakistani seamer Amad Butt which leaked 23 runs, and needed only another 18 deliveries to reach triple figures -- achieving the landmark with another six off Butt in the 18th over.

Charles has scored 216 runs from six outings in the BPL this season, averaging 54.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ali hundred keeps Naparima perfect in SSCL Premier Div

Rahul Ali scored the first century of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership Division yesterday to help Naparima College to a 182-run victory over Shiva Boys’ Hindu College in their second round match at Lewis Street in San Fernando.

SOLID FORCE

SOLID FORCE

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were a man down after the first ball of their West Indies Championship four-day match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes, but rallied to end the day in the stronger position after dismissing the hosts for 243 before closing the day on 50 for one.

Ex-Windies coach joins BCA staff

Ex-Windies coach joins BCA staff

Veteran coach Roddy Estwick has been snapped up by the Barbados Cricket Association, just over a month after being released by Cricket West Indies.

The 61-year-old, a former Barbados fast bowler, will take up his new role on the BCA’s coaching staff starting today.

South East to defend ‘Scotia’ U-15 crown

South East to defend ‘Scotia’ U-15 crown

South East Zone will begin their defence of the Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 cricket title against South when the 2023 edition of the youth development programme bowls off today.

The South Derby, usually a keenly contested affair, will be played at the Sancho Branch Road Recreation Ground and is the feature of four fixtures scheduled for the opening round.

Charles overshadows Hope

Charles overshadows Hope

West Indies ODI star Shai Hope sparkled with a sublime, unbeaten 91 but his Twenty20 International counterpart Johnson Charles eclipsed him with breathtaking unbeaten hundred, as Comilla Victorians produced a stellar run chase to beat Khulna Tigers by seven wickets, yesterday.

4-day tourney in full swing

The West Indies Championship will be in full swing today with the defending champions Barbados Pride opening their campaign against the Jamaica Scorpions at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The Pride will be led by Shane Dowrich while the Scorpions will be led by Paul Palmer Jr.