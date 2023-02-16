Charles powers Victorians to BPL title

West Indies batter Johnson Charles crafted a brilliant, unbeaten half-century to mastermind a successful run chase and propel Comilla Victorians to the capture of their second straight Bangladesh Premier League title yesterday.
In pursuit of the 175 for seven posted by Sylhet Strikers, Victorians overhauled their target with four balls to spare and win by seven wickets at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, with the right-handed Charles top-scoring with 79 not out off 52 deliveries.
Opener Litton Das supported with 55 off 39 balls while Englishman Moeen Ali chipped in with 25 not out off 17 balls towards the end.
The effort earned Charles Man-of-the-Match honours, the 34-year-old ending the tournament with 308 runs at an average of 51.
Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim had earlier lashed a top score of 74 from 48 deliveries while Najmul Hossain stroked 64 from 45 deliveries, as Strikers rebounded following a poor start, after they were sent in.
Opener Towhid Hridoy fell without scoring while Mashrafe Mortaza made only one to leave the innings on 26 for two at the end of the third over, before Mushfiqur and Najmul came together in a 79-run, third wicket stand to stabilise the innings.
Mushfiqur hit five fours and three sixes while Najmul struck nine fours and a six before perishing in the 13th over.
West Indies all-rounders Andre Russell (one for 31) and Sunil Narine (one for 33) finished with a wicket apiece.
In reply, Victorians lost all-rounder Narine for ten in the third over, before slipping to 34 for two at the start of the fourth over.
However, Charles took charge of the innings after entering at number four, belting seven fours and five sixes to wrestle the initiative away from Strikers.
Crucially, Charles posted 70 for the third wicket with Das who punched seven fours and a six, before putting on a further 72 in an unbroken fourth wicket partnership with Moeen, who struck two fours and a six.
The title was the fourth overall for Victorians.