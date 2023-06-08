Charles replaces Motie

Johnson Charles will replace Gudakesh Motie in the West Indies 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup qualifier, starting on June 18, in Zimbabwe.
According to a Cricket West Indies (CWI) news release, left-arm spinner Motie has not recovered from a back injury that forced him to miss the final two matches of the West Indies A team tour of Bangladesh that ended last week Friday.
Charles made his return to the ODI squad during the ongoing ODI series against the United Arab Emirates in Sharjah, replacing suspended fellow batter Devon Thomas, who was charged under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, including “contriving to fix” matches.
St Lucian Charles, 34, scored 63 in the second ODI against the UAE in his 50th ODI appearance and was named Player of the Match.
“We want to wish Motie all the best as he continues his rehabilitation,” West Indies lead selector, Desmond Haynes said. “He is one of the players who we expect to feature in West Indies cricket going forward, so we want to see him recover fully so he can participate when called upon.
“When we discussed the replacement player, we looked at the possibility of another spinner in the squad. However, we felt it was better to go with Charles.
“He is experienced at the international level, he will add value to the team for what will be a very important tournament. He also has knowledge of the Zimbabwe conditions having played ODI matches there before, so we see him as the right man for the job at this stage.”
West Indies arrive tomorrow in the Zimbabwe capital of Harare from Sharjah, and they will prepare for the ten-team tournament, where they have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Zimbabwe, Nepal, Netherlands and the United States.
Shai Hope’s side face the Americans in the opening match on June 18, at Takashinga Cricket Club, then Nepal on June 22 at the Harare Sports Club, where they also face the Zimbabweans on June 24, and the Netherlands on June 26.
Each side will play the other teams in their group once with the top three from the groups progressing to the Super Six stage from June 29 to July 7. The teams each play three Super Six matches against the sides they did not meet in the group stage.
All points won in the groups will be carried over to the Super Six stage apart from those gained against the bottom two from each group.
The final between the top two sides after the Super Six stage will be played on July 9, at the Harare Sports Club, and the two teams will also progress to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 India.