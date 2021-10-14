Not many cricketers will get an opportunity to make their T20 debut at a World Cup but West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase is in line to do just that and, given the chance, the Barbadian is looking to make an impact.
The 29-year-old Chase, who is yet to play a T20 International, had a decent start to his international career having made his Test debut in 2016 and going on to score five centuries and nine half centuries.
He made his ODI debut about a year later, but it took him a little longer to get into the T20 set up. He is now in the main West Indies 15-man squad that is currently in the United Arab Emirates getting ready for their title defence, however he said he will not be intimidated by the occasion.
Speaking during a virtual press conference following the team’s third training session in Dubai yesterday, Chase said “I am excited to go out there and show the world what I can do.”
“I am a batting all-rounder so I think I will get more opportunity with the bat. If I get the opportunity to play, I will probably be batting high up in the order and I see myself making more of an impact with the bat but that doesn’t count my bowling out. I am still looking to give the team every chance possible with my bowling ability if called upon,” the right-hand middle order batsman and off-spinner explained.
In terms of finding his place in a team packed with heavy-hitters, Chase said: “I see myself playing a similar (anchor) role (as in the CPL). It is the role I played for the St Lucia franchise for the last two years where I came in after the Powerplay and just knocked it around and got the ones and twos and the occasional boundary when the ball was in my area to score,” he said.
“So, it is an easy role for me and with the power-hitting guys we have in this team, my role should be just giving them the strike and letting them do their thing but if the ball is in my area I will put it away,” he added.
Chase also admitted that breaking into the T20 side was much more difficult given the calibre of players the West Indies have to choose from in the shortest format, but felt he did enough in two seasons of the CPL to earn a call-up.
In 2020, Chase scored 225 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 110.29 for the St Lucia franchise which is now known as the St Lucia Kings. He also grabbed nine wickets with an economy rate of 4.65.
This year he topped the batting list with 446 runs at a strike rate of 144.33, with four half-centuries in 12 innings. Added to that, he grabbed ten wickets with an economy rate of 6.92.
Asked if he expected some nerves being on the World Cup stage and debuting in the format, Chase said: “Usually, in my Test debut or One-Day debut, I am not a big nervous person.
“The only time I get nervous is when I walk out to bat, but once I get in the middle and call for my guard and do my routine and that first ball hits the bat all the nerves are gone and it is just to play bat and ball from there and look to do my job as best as possible”, he continued.
“I can’t say it is a big overwhelming feeling. I am not a stranger to the international scene. Obviously, it is a World Cup, and it will have more or a special feeling behind it but once that first ball is bowled or whatever the case may be, it is just a fight out there,” Chase added.
Asked about captain Kieron Pollard and vice-captain Nicholas Pooran calling on the Caribbean to stay positive and support team with positive vibes in light of the various criticisms voiced by former players about the squad selected for the World Cup, Chase said “I don’t think that (supporting the team) should be a question.
“We are the defending champions and I think the whole of the Caribbean should be behind us and backing us to go out there and defend the title.”