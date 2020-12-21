A Thiago Silva header and late double from Tammy Abraham earned lacklusture Chelsea a 3-0 win over West Ham at Stamford Bridge, yesterday.
Frank Lampard’s side, who had lost their last two in the Premier League, needed to get back on track against their London rivals and Silva’s powerful header on 10 minutes was the ideal start, after Declan Rice had a goal ruled out for offside.
The game descended into an attritional affair short on quality after that dramatic opening, but two sharp finishes from Abraham (78’ & 80’) in two minutes sealed the three points which lift Chelsea above Tottenham, into fifth, while West Ham will spend Christmas in 10th spot.
West Ham did the double over Chelsea last season and thought they had got off to a flyer when Rice raced onto a quick free-kick from Aaron Cresswell and converted brilliantly from a tight angle on seven minutes — but an offside flag confirmed the midfielder had gone just too soon.
Birthday boy Ben Chilwell had turned his ankle moments earlier and was forced off on nine minutes — but despite that setback Chelsea hit the front seconds later, when Silva found some pace to head Mason Mount’s corner home.
It was the first set-piece goal West Ham had conceded all season but Mount thought he should have had another assist with a cross soon after, when he berated Abraham and Timo Werner for not latching onto his pass through the six-yard box
Abraham did have the ball in the net on 15 minutes, although the ball had clearly gone out of play when Cesar Azpilicueta crossed. There was more debate when Jarrod Bowen hit the net after the whistle had blown at the other end on the half hour, with Silva going down easily as he battled for Tomas Soucek’s flick-on.
Werner should have scored legitimately just before half-time when Christian Pulisic teed him up in the box after a driving run but the Germany forward - who has now gone 10 games without a goal for club and country -- shot tamely at Lukasz Fabianski.
Chelsea dominated the early possession in the game but lacked a spark, going 30 minutes without a shot after Silva’s opener in the first half, and Lampard’s team were short on verve after the break, too.
Burnley out of drop zone with Wolves win
Burnley lifted themselves out of the relegation zone after a 2-1 win over Wolves, with Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood finding the net.
Barnes had not found the net since last November after a drop in form and spells out with injury but rose highest to head home a perfect Charlie Taylor cross to send Burnley on their way (35’).
His strike partner then got in on the act just after the break, as Wood smashed home from close range (51’) after Burnley had bullied Wolves from a set-piece.
Fabio Silva did notch a consolation from the penalty spot after Josh Benson fouled the striker (88’) but overall the response from the visitors was limp as they missed the influence of Raul Jimenez as Burnley’s brilliant defensive axis of Ben Mee and James Tarkowski once again repelled everything that came into their box.
The result lifts Burnley above Fulham and Brighton into 16th place in the Premier League.