Chelsea receive new bid from equity firm Aethel Partners

London-based equity firm Aethel Partners have become the latest bidder for Chelsea, submitting an offer in excess of £2 billion (US$2.63bn) yesterday, sources have told ESPN.

It is understood the proposal includes an immediate £50 million (US$65.8m) investment to guard against the club becoming insolvent as it continues to operate under a strict licence following the UK government’s decision to sanction owner Roman Abramovich last week Thursday over his alleged ties to Russia President Vladimir Putin.

The New York-based merchant bank Raine Group, appointed to manage the sale, have set a deadline of 4 p.m. (ET) today for the final submission of bids. Sources have told ESPN that two or three preferred offers will then be identified and put forward.

Sources have also indicated that there have been anywhere between 15 and 30 offers for the club which include the Ricketts’ family, owners of the Chicago Cubs, and a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers and LA Lakers part-owner Todd Boehly. New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is expected to formalise his interest while the Saudi Media Group claim to have made a £2.7bn (US$3.55bn) bid and London-based property tycoon Nick Candy has publicly stated his intention to table an offer.

ESPN reported on March 9 that no bids at that stage had reached Abramovich’s £3bn (US$3.95bn) valuation and it is expected that this will remain the case.

The UK government will need to grant a licence to allow a sale of Chelsea to be completed but the Department of Culture, Media and Sport have indicated they are likely to approve any such application once the preferred bidder has been identified.

Ben Stokes powered a pulsating 120 from 128 balls before Matthew Fisher picked up a wicket with his second ball on debut as England retained control of the second Test against West Indies on day two at Kensington Oval, yesterday.

Marquee seamer Kemar Roach carved out a special niche in West Indies cricket history but Ben Stokes’ 11th Test hundred underlined England’s dominance of the second day of the second Test, yesterday.

East will meet Central in the final of the Price Club/Tiger Tanks Under-19 Youth Series after both teams completed easy victories in their respective semi-final match-ups over the last two days.

Trinidad and Tobago international footballers, Leland Archer and Neveal Hackshaw, have been named among the top ten defenders to watch during the 2022 season in the USL Championship.

Both Archer and Hackshaw were members of Trinidad and Tobago’s 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup squad. The USL Championship, the second tier of football in the United States, began on Saturday.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Marcus “Lobo” Joseph netted his eighth goal of the season, but in a losing effort, as Mohammedan SC fell to a 2-1 defeat to bottom team Churchill Brothers in the Hero I-League in India.

Despite suffering a first defeat, Mohammedan still top the 13-team standings with 12 points, having amassed four victories from five matches, while Churchill Brothers moved up to 11th, having won for the first time this season.